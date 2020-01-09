Here we are a week and a day into January 2020 and most would agree about “back to normal” (normal …in the dictionary…means average-regular or standard) and this is a place most of us would like to be. I trust you and yours are off to a good start in the New Year. The weather (until now) has been excellent for agriculture and humans; I do know that we could have a challenge or two from the next front coming through. After a miserable year for farming and animals last year, 2020 seems to hold some “normal times” for East Texans to enjoy.
We are into a winter time that with adequate moisture we should see good response to the fertilizer (plant food) that we apply to our landscapes and pastures.
We are told that our cattle will need a high level of condition to produce the calf that is either on the ground or on the way. A major part of the development of a calf prior to birth is in the early months in the womb, any and all the help in the cows nutrition will be a benefit to the calf.
We all know that the quality of the hay we baled and or grew in 2019 was not the best; a test of the hay being fed will direct the needed supplements the owner must provide the animals.
“The freedom that Jesus gives is not freedom to do what we want, but the freedom to do as you ought.” Adrian Rogers
“Wealth is not his that has it, but his that enjoys it.” Ben Franklin
County Agent Matt Garrett, Harrison County wrote in last Tuesday’s Marshall News Messenger his weekly column that is one to keep a copy handy all month. Matt has lined up a tremendous program of events for the month…programs that are beneficial and progressive.
The Wild Pig Abatement Program, Linden, Texas is one that applies to all East Texas Landowners, the program starts at 6 p.m., you need to RSVP to 903-756-5391, and you can secure more details when you call. There is a $20 registration fee; you will be provided 1 IPM CEU for attending. Our U.S. and State government is determined to rid us of feral hogs, let’s do our part by attending programs like this.
The increased interest in honey bees and Beekeeping is nationwide and is much needed as we have allowed our bees the “pollinators” to suffer too long by our practices and the use of pesticides without concern for the bees. I congratulate the individual and group efforts to expand our local and area beekeeping programs and now that they (groups) are developing programs, the expansion of our bees is being noticed.
If you are interested and you should be, the Longview and Marshall Beekeeping Associations are holding a joint Introduction to
Beekeeping Class at the Marshall Fire Station, 601 South Grove Street, Marshall (community room) Jan. 18 beginning at 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The cost is $60 per person or $100 a couple. Your payment insures your space for the upcoming classes, one year membership in the group of your choice, one year membership in the Texas Beekeepers Association, a copy of Beekeeping for Dummies and 16 hours of classroom instruction.
There is no organization (maybe the Master Gardeners) where you will enjoy being a member of. They are dedicated, progressive and aggressive to see good things being done. You will be surprised by the response to your flower gardens with the availability of the bees and all plants will progress. Questions will be well addressed by Beth Derr 903-777-8636.
I can tell already that our area and especially Harrison County are in for a good year and County Agent Matt Garrett is going to need some help along the way.
Have you treated your trees and shrubs with the systemic “Bayer Advanced Garden and Shrub Insect Control?
One treatment a year is all it takes and your treated trees and shrubs will be free of the pest controlled.
Select a time when we can see three or four warm days and pour the liquid around the plants as the label instructs.