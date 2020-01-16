From the stories that I am hearing and the action I am seeing in the first month of the New Year, I believe our East Texas Agriculture is going to have a banner year if we are willing to do our part as producers and landowners. My view of the business that we are in (agriculture) is from a different background and of an earlier vintage than lots of others, that just happens as the Lord allows some of us to live longer and be active in our later years. It is the duty of folks my age to share what we know as facts, then get out of the way and let those in the business now to take over and we become a resource if they choose to call on us.
That is a difficult position but unless we allow this to happen before long we will be like Congress and can only block but not help and advance the needed changes.
I was visiting with Matt Garrett, Harrison County Agriculture Agent earlier this week and he was telling me of a recent meeting of the county agents from five East Texas counties and the meetings that they jointly planned. This is getting the job done for 2020 and that is the time we are working in. Fewer producers are still being called on to provide food and fiber for our area, state, nation and world. It must be approached differently providing the same and better materials. As we see notices of informational meetings be sure and attend, on occasion we will have to pay for some of the program and drive more distance but more can be accomplished. Less than 2 percent of our nation’s population is now producers and landowners, and those doing the farming and ranching must be paid a living wage as this is not a part time job for most.
Hopefully our columns and radio programs will be information that all can gain from and be motivational to many to take action. East Texas and the Ark La Tex have the climate, rainfall and seasons to be producing some needed crops 12 months a year, “so let’s do it”.
“Tis one life; will soon be past. Only what is done for Christ will last.” Adrian Rogers
“Hard work is nothing more than an accumulation of easy things you didn’t do when you should have.” Unknown
Earlier this week the spring (early) transplants arrived at the feed and seed stores. Potato planting time (early) in our area is Valentine’s Day. The red, white and gold (yellow) seed potatoes are available, onion plants, all the early vegetables like cabbage, kale, collards, broccoli, cauliflower, brussells sprouts, beets, carrots, radishes and turnips. I missed some but check your adapted varieties and our local Ag Extension for of list of plants. I believe this is the year to purchase some “frost blankets or sheets”, I have never used them but many gardeners do with excellent results when you take the time to cover plants ahead of cold weather (below 32 degrees) and be sure to remove the frost blankets when it warms up especially when the sun comes out on clear days.
A great program will be presented in Carthage tomorrow on Jan. 17 at the Country Music Hall of Fame Auditorium. The program is free and has information for landowners…eminent domain situations….liability and fence laws (Texas)…area aquifers…water rights and a presentation by the finest speaker; Attorney Tiffany Lashmet, A& M Extension Agent, Amarillo, Texas. She spoke to a group in Hallsville last year and was easy to understand and interesting to listen too. Call the County Agent’s office for more details.
The Longview and Marshall Beekeeping Class (meets four different dates) at the Marshall Fire Station (community room South Grove Street) from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost is $60.00 a person or $100 a couple. A limited number will be accepted. Call 903-935-8413 for details. There is a lot for your money.
Take the advantage we have to learn more about our business, attend the meetings.