As we open the month of December we as Americans are challenged to remember one of the most powerful events that ever happened to our nation…Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941 when Japan bombed this Naval Base in Hawaii and was the “sneak attack” that started World War II. America was in battle in both Europe and in the Pacific. I was nearly 10 years old, but that day and the war years are still vivid in my mind today. Our nation has “stood tall” a number of times through the years but never taller than during World War II. As those who fought in that war continue to grow old and pass away, the event and the reasons why should not be forgotten or diminished in importance. During that time our nation was unified, strong and God driven. Many events and happenings today would have not been tolerated during those years and should not be today. Nuff said. “Remember Pearl Harbor.”
The USDA is awarding Texas over $1.4 million to develop a program for the control of feral hogs in the state. This is a two to three year funded program and we wish them well. I do not doubt that it can be done, however; it will be interesting to see it accomplished. Other states and agencies are working on controlling and eradicating the problem.
Right here at home in Harrison County at least at our place the flies are the worse that I have ever seen and we have already had four freezes. We have livestock but the fly problems have never been as difficult to control as this year….at our farm.
“Obedience is the greatest proof of devotion,” Adrian Rogers.
“Eat to please thyself, but dress to please others,” Ben Franklin.
The 2019 Waskom Texas Christmas Parade will be presented Saturday at 3 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Waskom Lions Club. The parade entry fee is a donation of six canned goods (or more) for the United Help of Waskom; there will be a box for the canned goods at the beginning of the parade site, at the Waskom Middle School. See ya there.
If you farm, ranch, have timber or operate a farm you will find that the State of Texas in 2011 arranged for you to have a valid agricultural and timber registration number. This was and is an important card that allows you to claim a sales tax exemption on products used in the course of agricultural or timber production. Eligible persons must renew their registration with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts by Dec. 31.
Your local country agriculture agent has all the information or if you wish to renew by phone call 1-844-AGRE-NEW. For those that do not have the card apply for one by calling the same number. It is a great benefit to Texas farmers and landowners. Again, your county agent has all the details.
I enjoyed Thanksgiving with granddaughter Julie and her husband Jeff Watkins in their new home near McKinney. I had visited that area in the past but it is all Dallas now. Just one block away is Bro. Wallace and wife Suzie Watkins who was the former pastor of Central Baptist Church in Marshall and a professor at ETBU. The Watkins have another son and his family that live in the Rockwall area so they now are all within a few minutes of each other. Wallace celebrated his 80th birthday Thanksgiving Day; a big time was had by all. Bro. Watkins is now a long term interim pastor at a large church in a nearby community. He and I had as especially great time just “talking” and we shared information as we had gathered it in our years in this area.
I believe all families are happy when the children are and that was the case for my 2019 Thanksgiving. I believe I will stay near Waskom and let others enjoy the Dallas area. Thanks to son Jack Jr. and wife Dottie for taking me along to see their kids and my grandkids.
Nancy and Jim have our Christmas tree up and the home decorated. They were nice enough to have a real Christmas tree all decorated with lots of colored lights.
The tree came from the Merket Christmas Tree Farm in Panola County plus a home atmosphere that reminds me of the many Christmas times that our family has enjoyed.