With two days of rodeo ahead of us, let us get in a positive mood and be on hand for both performances. The Marshall Police Officers Association will sponsor rodeo at its best (top performers from the bucking stock and the cowboys and barrel racers) in two nights under the direction of Scotty Lovelace, Rodeo Producer. Performances will be at our Marshall City Arena (covered) and it will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening. A great way to wrap up the month of February as the production of this rodeo will be at its best with well-known announcers, clowns, bullfighters and specialty acts. With Lovelace producing each performance, this will be a family event that all will enjoy.
Something to think about in the selection of your NEXT herd bull, “If you produce your own replacement females, nearly 90% of your herd improvement (or deterioration) is a result of the bulls you use.” Don’t cheat yourself.
The fish for pond and lake stocking will be for sale Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 -11 a.m. at 201 West Travis Street Marshall. Fish fingerlings available 4”-6”, channel cat…largemouth bass…black crappie…hybrid bluegill…copper nose bluegill…red ear…fathead minnows…koi and pond fertilizer. Your order will be bagged in water, for more information call 670-697-3550.
One of the most popular events our county holds is the Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration. It will be held at G.Y. Ranch Saturday, Feb. 29 with the folks gathering about 9:30 a.m. on the north side of Highway 80 between Marshall and Hallsville. The program will cover; Why Prune, Proper Pruning, Fruit Thinning, Insect and Disease Management, Chill Hours and a hands on pruning by those attending. Two pesticide CEU’s will be available. The session will be completed by noon. For more information call 903-935-8413.
What condition is your rain gauge in? I have noticed more pieces of rain gauges, broken gauges and other non-operating gauges this winter than we have seen in a long time. A number of gauges are free, but you need to ask. In fact I need a couple of replacements myself.
One more day of earlyvoting for Texans, have you cast your ballot yet? If those of us who care about our county, state, nation and who our elected leaders are; we deserve the leadership others select for us. I realize that many don’t care anymore but I do. If you do not vote for those you desire to “represent you” then don’t gripe until the next election. I appreciate those that present themselves for public office, honor them by casting your ballot.
“Lukewarm Christians are the alibi of sinners.” Adrian Rogers
“When we pray for rain and do not bother to repair our roof, out petition is full of holes.” W. A. Ward
Dr. George Ray McEachern, Texas A & M Pecan Specialist in a recent radio question/answer session answered a much asked question, “I had a huge crop of pecans, but why were so few filled out? Dr. McEachern explained that July and August are the months when pecans enlarge and fill out. A constant supply of water during those months is essential. Water travels to the far ends of the shucks and then comes back into the kernels where it allows them to grow to full size. If you have a pecan variety that produces large fruit and especially if you are on shallow soil, drought can be especially hard on yield. It is imperative that you water frequently, certainly weekly, preferably a couple of times weekly and deeply.
You can support the Elysian Fields FFA by being a part of the 2020 Clay Shoot on Saturday morning Feb. 29 at the Shreveport Gun Club, 4435 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, La. It will be a full day of fun for both youth and adult shooters. The sign up and registration is at 6 a.m. and the shooting starts at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, teams of four with the youth fee of $80 and the adults $100. For more information call Kim Baugh at 903-934-0201. The Elysian Fields FFA Shooters Team is active in contests and deserves the support of all.