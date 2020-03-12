All things are pointing toward the Spring of the Year, warm temperatures now hitting 80 degrees, the early blooming trees and shrubs that grow in the wood are in near full bloom and the fire ants are out in force, we even had a few flies on Tuesday of this week…yes, springtime is near if not here.
The 73rd Annual Panola County Junior Livestock Show and Sale held last week in Carthage was well attended and supported. It is good to know the prices received but that information was not available when this column had to go to press. The enthusiasm of the buyers and the effort of the exhibitors were great. I will have the sale results next week.
It is too late to be planting our bare-root trees and shrubs; however you can go ahead and plant the ball and burlap plants, with the same success, be sure and keep them watered for the first year after planting.
A Folklore Fact. “If you glimpse the new Moon (March 24th this month) over your right shoulder, you will have good luck.”
“On our list of activities in life: There are some things we need to eliminate, some things we need to delegate, and the rest we need to dedicate.” Adrian Rogers
“If you would know the inner man, observe that which causes him to be upset: if it be only a small thing, he is in reality a little man; if it be a temporal thing, he is essentially a material man; but if it be a profound thing, he is in truth a great man.” W.A. Ward
Our edition of the Farm City Week activities March 23-26 is going to be special. We have been privileged to be around each of the years our 4-H and FFA students have been a part of this week long activity. I learned this week that there are over 60 entries in the Ag Mechanics Division. The committee will have a challenge to house that many projects. The judging of the projects will be at 10 a.m. March 26th and all but two of the projects will be sold by silent auction, bring your “needs” and come with the intention of bidding on and buying some of the projects.
The Texas Animal Health Commission sent out a suggestion last Tuesday suggesting the vaccination of cattle, horses, goats and hogs against Anthrax. The weather conditions this year are the kind that can bring on an Anthrax outbreak. You need to vaccinate before the problem arises, don’t take a chance, give your animals a shot to prevent the problem.
Gardeners have begun planting their vegetables…slowly and I agree, however plant a few short rows and use transplants, while keeping a “frost cloth” handy to
cover the plants in case a freeze shows up. If you do not have a Lone Star Vegetable Guide, get one it is most useful.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be held at a new location the Marshall City Arena Saturday, March 28 starting at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is an excellent event to attend and the Master Gardeners do a beautiful job, the fellowship makes the event special. The Marshall City Arena is located at 3310 Poplar Street off the Karnack Highway, lots of hand parking. The sales event features Roses, Vegetables, Hanging Baskets, Heirlooms, Pass along plants, Proven Winners, Annuals, Perennials, Herbs, Succulents and lots more. There is coffee and snacks available, see you there.
A word from us old folks…why is the easy things more difficult for those my age?
I enjoy pork and beans, earlier this week I was ready for a can to eat with some cheese and crackers.
I could not find a can opener, when I did it was smarter than I was.
That was no problem; I would use the one I had with “C” rations in the army. I found my dog tags but no can opener; I used to open with my pocket knife but did not want to dull the blade. I ate a can of “beanie weenies” instead.
If any of you old timers have an old can opener from your military days, I could sure use one.
When the soil is too wet to plant, remember you can pull the weeds real early this early in the year, you just have to have a way figured to “get up when you get down”.