School is officially out, although, for most of us, we’ve been at home since March; still “in school”, but not the traditional brick and mortar style. Most districts in the area were able to have graduation ceremonies in some shape, form or fashion. The class of 2020 missed out on a lot the last nine weeks: prom, parties, walking the halls for the last time and traditional graduation but I know this group will move forward in to furthering their education or entering the work force with a new found resilience and strength. Congratulations Class of 2020!
With the end of the school year, summer has officially begun. In our family, summer always meant Vacation Bible School. With the pandemic this year, a lot of churches have put VBS on hold and I’ve heard a few churches are planning for a virtual Vacation Bible School. We are all learning that the “norm” is not what we are accustomed to, but we can adapt and change and stay positive. In the end, THAT is what will carry us through.
“Adaptability is about the powerful difference between adapting to cope and adapting to win.” Max McKeown
Hummingbirds are one of my favorite things I enjoy in my yard. We typically have 2-3 regulars each year but by the end of the summer, we’ve had as many as 12-14. The mix we use is 1 cup of water to ¼ cup of sugar. This year, we’ve had some regular birds perching on top of the hummingbird feeder and bending down to try to get their beak in to the little opening the hummingbirds drink from.
I don’t think they’ve been successful but they sure are trying. We even have a birdbath and feeder not far away in the yard for them. I think they smell the sugar. That’s kind of like most adults- we are attracted to the sweet things.