Easter 2020 was a different one for all of us but the message of Easter didn’t change. We saw many churches have services online, in the church parking lot “drive in” style. However you chose to celebrate, the tomb is still empty. Lots of things in 2020 are different from what we are accustomed to. Who would have thought that Ramen noodles and toilet paper would be in such high demand? Hopefully, we are going to start seeing some significant improvements in recoveries of the “virus” but I’m not sure life will ever get back to “the way it was.” I think, for most of us, we have started to take notice of the little things in life and maybe appreciate them, and each other, a bit more; at least, I hope that’s the case. During these days when we can’t get out and about like normal, write a card to someone, make a phone call or two to someone you’ve been meaning to catch up with but never seem to find the opportunity. At home projects are always in abundance. Make the most out of the extra time at home.
Sunshine should be around, for the most part, the next several days, with perhaps a pop up shower or two. Vance Havner said this about the weather: “Whether the weather be good or whether the weather be hot, whether the weather be cold or whether the weather be not, whatever the weather, we’ll weather the weather, whether we like it or not.” Living in East Texas, we know to expect the unexpected when it comes to weather. Wet, dry, hot or cold- trust the One who’s in control.
After our little “Easter snap” with the cooler temperatures, it’s time to start adding color to the flowerbeds. This is a great opportunity to support your local nurseries and feed stores. When putting new flowering bedding plants in my beds, I like to mix up some root stimulator and shake a little Osmocote in the hole before planting. After putting the plant in and getting the soil all packed in around it, I give it a good drink of the root stimulator. Mother Nature should take care of the rest.
How many of you grew up planting to the Farmers Almanac? Did you know that there are TWO Almanacs? One is the Farmers and one is the Old Farmers. Both are over 200 years in existence and as the founder of the Old Farmers Almanac said: ““Our main endeavor is to be useful, but with a pleasant degree of humor.” Weather predictions, best dates for planting crops, dates of eclipses, times of tides, and farmers’ planting dates are all pieces of information found in an almanac. It’s good reading.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are among NCAA football coaches who have expressed optimism about playing games this fall. Swinney even created an acronym for his T.I.G.E.R.S: “This Is Gonna End Real Soon.” Here’s hoping!
On a personal note: my name is Dawn Dillard. I’m Jack Dillard’s daughter in law.
Last Friday morning in the wee hours, Jack was taken to the hospital. We have since found out that he suffered a stroke. He has been in Tyler and will be in rehab for a short while. He is improving every day and as of the writing of this article, he has gone from, according to his nurses, “doing fair” to “he’s so funny!” Prayer is something the family believes in and we would appreciate any you could offer on Jack’s behalf. So, for the next little while, I will be writing his column. Have a blessed week!