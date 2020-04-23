It looks like we are, hopefully, turning a corner with the Coronavirus. Gov. Abbott announced this past week that Texas will begin to open back up in phases. Listen and follow the guidelines as they are presented and we should come out of this sooner rather than later. He also announced that schools are finished for the 2019-20 school year. Most schools and teachers have really gotten the hang of “online” learning. In addition to our teachers and administrators, a special thanks should go to those who have spent hours at the copy machines making packets for students who don’t have internet access and thanks to those who are preparing and delivering meals to students. Even though news outlets may sometimes report the “negatives” during hard times like this, human nature, as a whole, goes above and beyond to help one another. I was in the drive through at McDonald’s last weekend and when I got to the window (to get my sweet tea), the girl said “It’s been paid for. The woman ahead of you gave me $40 and told me to use it as far as it would go in the drive through line.” I’m proud to live in such a great place!
With the cooler temperatures that keep coming back around, there is still time to treat your yard for unwanted weeds and add to or start your vegetable garden. Speaking of gardening: have you ever wanted to garden but either don’t have the space or not sure how to start? May I suggest “raised beds”? A raised garden bed is a large planting container that sits aboveground and is filled with soil and plants. It is a box with no bottom or top—a frame—that is placed in a sunny spot and filled with good-quality soil. The benefits of a raised bed range from making gardening easier on the back and knees, ideal for small spaces, longer growing season and fewer weeds. There are several easy “how-to” instructions and videos on line. You can ask Alexa or go to www.google.com.
“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.” Theodore Roosevelt
Keep an eye on your cowherds’ body condition. Just because the grass is green, doesn’t mean there’s much strength in it. The USDA Weekly Texas hay report says hay demand is moderate in the state. Most ranchers are currently feeding less than in years past due to the mild winter weather. Here in East Texas, some hay producers are still dealing with mud slowing down fieldwork.
“When you kill time, remember that it has no resurrection.” A.W. Tozer
The fish truck will be back at Dillard Feed Store on May 23rd. Mark your calendar now.
Quick up date on Jack: tomorrow (April 24) Jack will turn 88.
Happy Birthday, Daddy Jack.
He is in a rehab in Tyler and getting stronger every day. He is in therapy around 3 hours a day to help with physical, occupational and speech needs.
I think they’ve quickly discovered he has no problems with talking. If you know Jack, you know what I mean.
He is progressing and we hope to have him back at the typewriter very soon.
Have a blessed week!