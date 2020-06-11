“Never let your best friends get lonely; keep disturbing them.” Unknown
If the virus and the recent events in our nation have taught us anything, it should be never to take anyone or anything for granted.
Let’s talk about friends, shall we? Some people like having lots of friends to hang out with, talk to, etc. Others enjoy having two or three close friends to share things with.
Ever think about how friendships begin? My best friend from 2nd grade through graduation was Tonya. We didn’t get off to the best of starts but isn’t that how life is sometimes? We lived on opposite ends of the State Line Road in Bethany. We rode the same school bus. I remember starting my 2nd grade year(her first grade year), I got on the bus and asked if I could sit with her. She wasn’t really interested, so I moved on. I really wanted to be her friend. A few weeks in to the school year, we had “show and tell”. I brought my rabbit to school (yes, on the bus….live animal….true story) and Tonya saw it and said “Dawn, you can sit with me!” An instant friendship began and lasted us all through our years at Elysian Fields High School. Sometimes, in life, things may start off slowly or not the way we think they should, but the smallest circumstances can change it all and turn it in to something wonderful. Look for chances and opportunities to make a new friend; it may be a neighbor you’ve never met, someone at church, wherever. Don’t take friendships for granted. Appreciate them and cherish them.
Watermelon- the perfect summer dessert! It requires no effort on your part- just a good sharp knife. There are four major categories that watermelons can fall in to. Seedless- these were created in the 1990’s for those who don’t like spitting seeds. They range anywhere from 10-20 pounds and mature in 85 days. Picnic- these are probably the most popular. They are oblong or round, weight 15-45 pounds and mature in 85 days. The most popular picnic watermelon is the Black Diamond. Icebox- like the picnic except smaller; 5-15 pounds and 75 day maturity.Yellow/Orange Meat- these are round, average size and can be seeded or seedless. They also have a 75 day maturity. Whatever your fancy, thump around on one, let it “choose” you (like the wand in Harry Potter), take it home, get it good and cold and then ENJOY!
Farm City Week Livestock Show and Sale 2020 was different than it’s ever been before because of the virus, but was still a big success. Students were allowed to participate with a maximum of two projects; this included animal projects as well as ag mechanics. In normal years, this sale usually grosses around $300,000. This years sale, in the midst of a pandemic, was handled online and brought in around $180,000. Thanks to the buyers/donors who helped make it a great success.
“In summer, the song sings itself.” William Carlos Williams
Have a blessed week! Find a new friend or rekindle a friendship with an old friend and enjoy life.