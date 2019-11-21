We in agriculture are always interested in the weather and this month has provided plenty of food for thought. The early freeze, a few days with freezing temperatures and ample moisture, and all were predicted. The weather bureau deserves a grade of “A”. Now we are receiving a prediction for a “70 percent chance for neutral weather during the winter of 2019-20 in the Northern Hemisphere”. That is an excellent outlook and hopefully it will be a fact, we will know by April. A mild winter is always positive for livestock producers. In all of my years in this business, I have not seen such a report however; we are “seeing lots of things never seen before” recently. With Thanksgiving just a week away, those of us considering planting some late winter grazing, we need to get it done. A good crop of ryegrass in mid to late March and on till May would give our livestock a boot when they need it. If you are planting ryegrass be sure and have the seed contact the soil, a drag will usually get the job done on grazed pastures and meadows.
Want to attract a crowd? Have a program that as the interest of all. At the LSU Ag Center, Alexandria, Louisiana last Friday a meeting on hemp was held, the sponsor (LSU) expected about 100 to attend but attracted a crowd of about 500 people. Folks make time for what interests them. I have read reports of the meeting and it was most successful, vendors were there along with growers and research specialist. The reports provided “facts” both positive and challenging; however the interest among those attending is still strong. When more is known about the future of this crop, the information will be coming.
“You can’t’ say, “Lord, show me your will for my life and then I’ll make up my mind whether I want to do it.” You simply hand God a blank sheet of paper, sign your name at the bottom, and say “Lord You fill me in the details.” Adrian Rogers.
“He that rises late must trot all day.” Benjamin Franklin
With Thanksgiving Day just a week away, here are some weather “Folklore” to consider and enjoy.
“As of November 21st (today), so the winter.”
“Turkeys parched on tress and refusing to descent indicates snow.” “Thunder in November indicates a fertile year to come.” “If the first snow sticks to the trees, it foretells a bountiful harvest.”
“If sheep feed facing downhill, watch for a snowstorm.”
If you have not been using your fireplace, you probably don’t have one. One of the finest “happenings” (as far as I am concerned) enjoyments around the home
is backing up to a fireplace….great feeling. It is always a chore to split firewood, but it sure makes a good fire. When purchasing firewood a few un-split logs are okay however; the splits have many advantages. Our wood this year has a combination of dried (seasoned) wood and fresh-cut. If your fire is putting out lots of sparks, you are (usually) burning green wood and sparks are dangerous. I am not sure what the small blocks are made of that Jim uses to start the fires but it beats the old way of crumpled up paper, however; a split up pine knot is one of the best starters as the “rich pine” always lights and burns hot. If you enjoy a fireplace like I do and a cup of hot chocolate (no marshmallows) and all is even better.
The “choose and cut” Christmas trees operations are getting ready for the season, in fact some are opening this coming weekend before Thanksgiving. In Louisiana the State Department of Agriculture and Forestry lists Christmas tree growers, locations and sale time. I know the Merkets in Panola County will be opening “Thanksgiving Day from noon until 6 p.m. The rest of Christmas time they will be open Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jackie has much more than Christmas trees, it is an adventure to visit the farm, and call 903-678-2359 will answer your questions.