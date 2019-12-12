As this is being written, Tuesday afternoon, we are receiving a much needed rain, most in the agriculture would have requested about two inches and I believe we will have about that or more, all is good.
When we go back and evaluate this year it will go down as a challenging year in agriculture, with the most erratic weather in recent times. Lots of rain at the wrong times (planting and harvesting) plus a drought in the latter part of the summer that reduced our yields. Many folks depend some on vegetable gardens and the items produce to sell, eat or store for future needs.
If we would preserve more of our corps for future meals we would all eat better and save some expenses. Personally about June of this year I figured what eating out a meal or two a day was costing and returned to the refrigerator and the pantry on about a daily basis.
“A Christian is not a pessimist. Nor is he a dewy eyed optimist. He is a realist who must visualize and see the situation as it is,” Adrian Rogers.
“If you need high prices to stay in business, you will eventually go out of business.” Goodnight.
I have commented on reading a book Bataan and Beyond written by Major John Coleman, Jr (retired) who was stationed in the Philippines when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and triggered World War II. He fought from Manila (delaying action) to Corregidor where he surrendered and made the “Death March”, survived that and was a POW for three years and five months. Coleman was able to keep a diary of his experiences, very specific and most interesting. It was written for reading, very detailed and a magnificent book. He was fair to his captives but was factual, especially in the horrors of prison camp. I would have enjoyed meeting him and having time to visit. He became a country agriculture agent after graduation from Texas A & M and serving his time in the army then was called back into service for World War II. Back to civilian life was living in Wellington, Texas in Collinsworth County Texas. In visiting with Liz Ratcliff, I learned of the man and the book as he was kin to her mother. Earlier this week I called the Texas A & M Press and they have this book “Bataan and Beyond” in paperback and I have a copy on the way for my Christmas. I was a youngster in World War II and can recall many of the happenings. He learned shorthand by studying in a teacher’s manual in the POW Camp Library.
If time becomes available, clean out your fence rows, a clean fence row should not burn down like one filled with weeds and grass if fire breaks out.
After 54 years in business Ranchland Shreveport is selling out.
I dropped by along with Jim earlier in the week, lots have been sold, lots yet to sell and the prices are excellent as well as the quality. The Woodson’s were always willing to assist in the fundraisers and projects here in Harrison County, now is a good time to go see them on Bert Kouns Drive and help yourself and them to in their closing sale.