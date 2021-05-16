Dear Class of 2021,
I know what you’re thinking. “Great. Another old person is about to tell me what to do with my future.”
You’re partially right, but only if you think 55 is old. When I was your age, I thought 55 was ancient. Now? Not so much.
You’re wrong about the purpose of this column, however, because for at least a few days I don’t want you to think about the future.
Some of you locked in on a potential career in the eighth grade and know exactly what you’ll be doing 10 years from now. That’s awesome.
Most of you have a pretty good idea of what you’ll be doing, but might need a year or two of college or working in the real world to figure it out. Nothing wrong with that.
A few of you haven’t given much thought about anything past lunch today and might need someone – or, maybe just life in general — to give you a motivational kick in the backside. I was a member of that club, so don’t think I’m picking on you.
But, the future can wait for a few days.
I’m not saying you have to dwell on the past, but before you switch your focus to what lies ahead, I urge you to take a few minutes and recall how you got to this point, and to give a nod to all of the people who helped you become who you are today.
Remember that teacher who pushed you to do your best and wouldn’t accept a homework assignment from you until it was perfect?
Some of you will become teachers because of him or her, and some of you will have successful careers in another field because that teacher believed in you and made you believe in yourself.
Remember that coach who challenged you to quit thinking about yourself for a change and put the team first – to either be a leader or to respect and follow those who did step up and assume leadership roles?
He wasn’t just worried about his win/loss record. He knew that for every player that would eventually make a living playing a professional sport, there were hundreds in your school who would enter the real world. In the real world, jobs have to be performed by people who either know how to lead others or know the importance of following directions.
Remember your friends?
Not every kid out there had parents who said “I love you” to them the first thing each morning and the last thing each night. That breaks my heart, but remember how many times during your high school career a friend told you or showed you they loved you at just the right time during the course of a bad day?
Those memories will get you through some tough times.
Speaking of tough times, remember them?
I wish I could tell you life is now about to be perfect for all of you, but because I care about you, I’m going to give it to you straight. Some of you are going to live out your wildest dreams. Some of you are going to just get by, and some of you are going to struggle in ways no one can imagine.
That’s life, and life isn’t always fair.
But if you’re reading this, it means you survived 100% of the tough days life has thrown at you so far.
When bad days come, remember the friends you’ve made over the years who would never let you battle those tough times alone. Remember the teacher who refused to let you be anything but the best version of you, and remember the coach who taught you the importance of teamwork.
And finally, about 37 years from now, remember the “old” man who warned you that 55 was going to sneak up on you faster than you ever thought possible. If I’m still around, I would love to shake your hand and hear about the great life you’ve had since high school.
Just be sure and speak loudly, because I’ll be 92 and even I have to admit that’s no spring chicken.