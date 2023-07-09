Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.