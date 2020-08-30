A young man who once worked for me announced recently on Facebook he and his wife are expecting a baby in March.
A.J. was a sports correspondent at the Longview News-Journal from 2004-2007, and this year he’s working his ninth season as sports editor at the Cleburne Times Review.
I’m proud of the kid, who isn’t a kid anymore, and it always makes my day when he hits me up for advice about the newspaper business. I believe he’ll be a great dad, and I hope he doesn’t mind if I pass along a little advice in that department.
New dads, feel free to clip and save.
Let’s start with something I mentioned earlier. You and your wife are expecting, but – even if you are in the delivery room during the birth – you did not experience childbirth.
Your wife will endure nine months of bloating, sickness and clothes that don’t fit just to get to the delivery room, and then experience hours of the most intense pain imaginable to bring your child into the world. Immediately after giving birth, she’ll forget the pain and suffering and replace it with pure joy.
If a man stubs his toe on a couch and owns that couch for another 20 years, he’ll hold a grudge against the couch.
Babies are ugly when they are born. The two most attractive people in the world can make a baby, and when it arrives it’ll look like the offspring of Ozzy Osbourne and Rosanne Barr. Don’t freak out. It’ll get better.
If you do childbirth classes and the instructor asks who plans to use drugs during the labor, do not raise your hand. She’s talking to the moms.
Dads typically get to change the first diaper. Be ready to witness something that would give Stephen King nightmares.
Speaking of diapers. Those fancy changing stations they have in nice restaurants or department stores are not automatic. If you put a baby in one and then open the door two minutes later, your baby will still have a dirty diaper. Don’t ask me how I know this.
When your child starts talking, learn to listen not only to the words, but also the urgency in the words.
For example, if you lose sight of your child for a few minutes, it’s already too late when you hear “Uh oh!” Just grab the phone and get ready to dial either 9-1-1 or a plumber.
And, if your child is riding in the backseat of your car and says “I gotta yak,” pull the car over immediately unless you recently purchased a large, hairy, horned beast.
Kids are a full-time job. Be prepared to go days without sleeping or bathing. Just pretend you’re glued to the television watching all three days of the NFL draft.
You have no medical training, but you’ll eventually learn how to look at a small scrape and know if your crying child is really hurt or is simply craving attention. On the flip side, you’ll also learn how to remain calm when the child does have a near-death experience. That’s a tough one.
Finally, remember this.
You have the easy job. Moms have to be able to take a hot dog, an apple, some Easy Mac and some milk that is a day or two on the wrong side of the expiration date and turn it into a meal a picky child will eat. They are also typically in charge of discipline since most dads (myself included) aren’t much more mature than the child they brought into the world.
Your main job is to teach the kid what sports teams to like or dislike and which bugs or reptiles will make mom jump the highest when they are left in a pocket on laundry day.
Buckle up and enjoy the ride, because there’s nothing like being a dad.
And, feel free to call me when it’s time to teach the kid the “pull my finger” trick.