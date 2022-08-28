Schools around East Texas are back in session, which means a lot of students are beginning their high school careers.
My son, who turned 21 on Thursday, started his freshman year at Kilgore High School back in 2015 the day before his 14th birthday. He was nervous, but I assured him every kid in the school — and even some of the teachers — were in the same boat.
I wrote him a little note on Facebook because I knew some of his friends and teachers would read it, and a few of those teachers ask me to post it again at the start of each school year.
There is no magic formula to make kids less apprehensive about a new chapter in their lives, but for the kids who are already feeling a bit overwhelmed, here’s some advice I wish someone had given me when I entered high school more than 40 years ago.
Friends are the key.
You already have friends, but you’re going to make new friends, too. Take care of them, and let them take care of you. Don’t be afraid to let them know you are struggling with classes, band, athletics, boys, girls or Madden Football.
Lean on your friends, and just as important, let them lean on you. They probably don’t have the answers, but neither do you. Together, though, you just might figure it out. If nothing else, at least you’ll know someone has your back.
Teachers aren’t your enemy.
The teacher who rides you like you have a saddle and pushes you to do more and do better? Before you start looking around to see where she parks her broom each morning, know this. She pushes you because she sees potential. Be proud.
The teacher who got on your nerves the first day because he or she was a bit too hyper or giddy? They might be a first-year teacher who is just as lost as you are and is trying to hide the terror by being a bit over the top. Be understanding.
The teacher that already looks like a zombie? He or she has already been working for weeks to make sure things were ready for you when you arrived to start the new year. They’ll get it together. Be patient.
Your classmates?
The nerdy boy who never looks up from his book or his phone? He might be your boss someday. Be nice.
The awkward girl who hasn’t developed like some of her classmates or wears glasses, or has braces …or all of the above? She’s going to be a knockout someday, and you’re going to wish you had paid more attention to her.
And, finally, Be confident. Have fun. Join clubs. Go to dances and actually dance instead worrying someone might make fun of your moves.
High school lasts just four years (hopefully), and those four years are going to go by faster than you can imagine. Twenty years from now, when your classmates gather for a reunion, how do you want to be remembered?
You could be rich and famous, and that would be great, but there is nothing wrong with being remembered as the kid who was proud, patient, nice, attentive, confident and fun.
One last thing.
When you bust out that signature dance move at the 20-year reunion, make sure you warn folks so they don’t think you’re having some sort of medical episode.
Your true friends will understand and will be happy to help you back to your chair when the song is over.