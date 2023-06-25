As part of my ongoing attempt to earn a degree from Kilgore College more than 36 years after quitting school to become sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald, I’m taking a class in music appreciation.
I would appreciate some prayers.
The class has been fascinating from the start, and I was cruising for two weeks while learning about the different styles of music and what shaped those styles from the earliest recorded music to our current choices.
Then we began to learn how to read music.
At first, I thought the instructor was playing a prank on us, because everyone knows you read books and listen to music.
I brought this up to my lovely wife, Rachel, who promptly went to her piano, pulled out a book that had something called “sheet music,” and began talking the very language the instructor was using in his lecture.
To make it worse, my son — who spent seven years in the middle school and high school bands — joined in on the conversation.
It didn’t take me long to figure out I was in trouble.
Being interested isn’t the issue. Having zero musical background or talent is a problem, and that means I’m in no hurry to send out graduation announcements just yet.
I did try to play a musical instrument once.
Kyle got me a harmonica for Father’s Day after I mentioned how much I loved blues music and might want to learn to play along with some of my favorite tunes.
I quickly unboxed the “blues harp” and commenced creating a noise similar to a couple of alley cats mating and then bursting into flames.
The harmonica mysteriously went missing later that day.
Rachel was shocked that someone who saw his first live concert (ZZ Top and Blackfoot) at the age of 9 and basically can’t function unless there is some sort of music playing in the background has lived 57 years on this planet with no knowledge of how that music is created.
I quickly reminded her that as a member of the band during junior high and high school, she attended dozens of football games — but when we got married, she knew absolutely nothing about football.
After 25 years of being married to a newspaper sports editor, she now knows when I say something about a 3-4 while watching the Dallas Cowboys, I’m talking about a defensive alignment and not how many more decades it will likely be before they win another Super Bowl.
I also recall teaching her to keep a scorebook in baseball shortly after we got married so she wasn’t bored when she tagged along to games with me, and through the years she has learned to track certain statistics at football, basketball and volleyball games.
So, I guess there is hope for me in this adventure.
Rachel has already talked me through a few things and has promised to be a patient and understanding tutor, and thankfully there are videos I can watch and re-watch to try and absorb as much as possible.
Kyle isn’t being much help. I’m pretty sure the harmonica incident is still too fresh on his mind, and he fears if I become too comfortable in learning this new language called music, I might purchase another blues harp.
I assured him if I do buy a new harmonica and join a band, we will only play close to home so I won’t be on the road all the time.
He said something about East Texas suffering enough recently, but I missed the rest because it was drowned out by Rachel’s laughter.
Oh well. Even Elvis had critics of his music, and he had a pretty decent career.