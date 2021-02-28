My sister recently posted a photo on Facebook of me, my brothers — Gary and Randy — and our dad. The photo was taken in 1984.
I was 18 and a senior in high school. My dad was 55.
If the man upstairs decides to keep me around, I’ll celebrate my 55th birthday on Tuesday.
By “celebrating” I mean I’ll either be out covering a game or I’ll be hunkered down back at the office writing dozens of game reports to make sure folks in East Texas get to read about the accomplishments of some great kiddos.
I wouldn’t have it any other way.
By the time my dad was 55, he’d spent part of his childhood guarding the operation of one of the county’s most profitable moonshiners, joined the Navy at 15 and served in World War II and Korea, raised seven kids, retired from the railroad and became a legendary trotliner in the mountains of East Tennessee.
I flunked out of college on my first try, moved to Texas, discovered Kilgore College and its incredible journalism program, became sports editor of a daily newspaper at the age of 21 and put down roots in East Texas.
Over the next three-plus decades, I’ve done my share of bragging to my friends and family back in East Tennessee about what goes on here in the Pineywoods, but that boasting usually involves sports.
I love my job, and I believe athletics are vital to the young people who participate, the men and women who coach those kids and the communities who flock to the games to show their support.
I never miss a chance to tell anyone who’ll listen East Texas has the best athletes, coaches, facilities and fans in the nation, but recent events have given me a chance to brag on some real life superstars.
I’ve lost track of the number of stories our newspapers in Longview, Tyler, Marshall, Kilgore and Carthage have written spotlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things to soften the blow of Mother Nature’s double-hissy fit two weeks ago.
When we got hit with ice, snow and record-breaking low temperatures, East Texans didn’t shut down. We stood up.
We checked on our neighbors next door or hopped in our 4-wheel drive vehicles and went looking for folks to pull out of the ditch or someone who might need food or medicine.
I’ll also brag about our first responders and those who battled the frigid temperatures to get our electricity back on and our water running as quickly as possible.
To put it in sports terms, we made sure a loss didn’t turn into a losing streak. That’s something to brag about.
At the start of the year, I started what I call the “Good Guys Win” campaign, hoping to spotlight some of the people who go out of their way to make our little corner of the world a better place.
All of the folks I mentioned above certainly fit the bill, but they aren’t the only ones.
If you let someone have that last loaf of bread or last gallon of milk at the grocery store, put out extra food for the birds or opened your garage door a little so the neighborhood stray cat or dog could get out of the cold, held someone’s hand so they wouldn’t slip on the ice or simply held your tongue when it would have made you feel better to unleash on someone – consider yourself one of the good guys.
The way East Texans came together during this latest crisis reminds me of some of the championship sports teams I’ve covered and bragged about over the years. Those teams got knocked down occasionally, but they didn’t stay down for long.
Here’s hoping we never have to endure another challenge like the one that just occurred, but if it happens, I’m not worried. East Texans will not only get up after you knock us down, when we find our keys we’re coming at you with an army of 4-wheel drives.
Consider yourself warned, Mother Nature.