The man recognized me from the photo that accompanies this column.
He said he was a big fan of my writing, almost always agrees with me and wanted to know my opinion on something that had been bothering him.
By the time we finished our discussion, he decided he was no longer a fan. My writing wasn’t all that great either, and I could take my opinion — and my newspaper — and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine.
I didn’t ask, but I don’t think he meant Washington State, which only sees 52 days of full sunshine each year.
I hate to lose a fan, but the man touched a nerve when he told me he thinks the high school football playoffs are meaningless since four teams from every district are allowed to participate.
“They need to go back to taking one team — the district champion — like they did when I played,” he said. “These kids today don’t have to earn it. They are given everything, and it takes away from the true meaning of the playoffs. Isn’t that right?”
I lied. He didn’t just touch a nerve. He stomped all over it, and as much as I hate to admit it, my response wasn’t very nice.
Look. I get it.
Some high school football teams made the playoffs this year as the fourth-place team in a district, and by the time this weekend’s games are over most of them will have been thoroughly whipped by district champions before heading to basketball season.
What I don’t get is why it matters to so many people besides the people who really matter.
The kids.
The man was particularly upset about a Thursday game featuring a 10-0 team against a 2-8 team. I asked him if he planned to attend, and he said he didn’t follow either team.
“So,” I asked. “You don’t support either team, but the mere fact some high school kids get the chance to play football for at least one more week, and some cheerleaders get to cheer for at least one more week, and the band gets to perform for at least one more week bothers you enough to complain about it to a stranger?”
That’s when he told me he also thought the photo that runs with my weekly column was ugly enough to scare a dog off a meat wagon.
If you’re one of those “fans” who believe the playoffs don’t matter because a team only won a couple of games and they are probably going to get run over this weekend, allow me to introduce you to someone else who disagrees with you.
Justin Arnold is the head football coach and athletic director at Overton High School. The Mustangs made the playoffs each year from 2012 through 2016, but have gone through some tough seasons since then.
This season, the University Interscholastic League declared one of the teams in Overton’s six-team district ineligible for the playoffs for the next two years for submitting inaccurate enrollment numbers. That meant four of the remaining five teams would make the playoffs, and a team with one district victory could make the postseason tournament.
Overton is that team, and Arnold isn’t apologizing to anyone.
“I understand we won one district game, but we’re playing the cards we were dealt,” Arnold said. “For us, it’s about building and trying to get a program the way we want it. It’s about getting at least four more practices with this group. People can judge all they want, but I know what goes on behind the scenes here. We wake up every morning and go to work, and the kids are working hard to turn things around. The community is fired up. It’s not just about football. All of the other programs get at least one more week.”
Arnold was particularly excited for one group of Mustangs.
“We have four seniors this year. They are fired up about getting to be in the playoffs after some 0-10 and 1-9 seasons. To see them get to experience the playoffs is the best feeling.”
Arnold is too nice to say it, but I’m not.
Some folks — like the man who no longer likes me, my face or my opinion — need to shut up and let kids be kids so just maybe they won’t turn into grumpy old men some day.