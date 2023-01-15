Earlier this week, I decided I don’t want to take down our Christmas tree.
Full disclosure here.
I never want to take down the Christmas tree, and usually don’t participate in that chore. It’s a tedious task best left to someone with a gentle touch and ample patience, and I was blessed with neither of those.
What I should have said is I want the tree to stay right where it is, but I know It probably won’t happen.
My lovely wife will eventually miss the chair that had to be put in storage to make room for the tree. She’ll get an afternoon with a couple of hours of free time, and Christmas 2022 will be officially boxed up for another 11 months.
My goal is to put the inevitable off as long as possible.
I’m not sure why I’ve become so attached to this year’s Christmas tree. It’s an artificial tree, so it’s not like we drove into the woods, picked out a perfect specimen, cut it down, dragged it home and lovingly watered and pruned it for the last month or so.
Give or take one or two, the ornaments are the same ones we’ve used for as long as I can remember, so it really doesn’t look any different than the past 24 trees we’ve put up during our marriage.
We did put the tree up earlier than usual this Christmas, so maybe I’ve just gotten used to it being there. I guess it’s also possible I’ve gotten a little sentimental with age.
This year was rough personally thanks to a little heart issue back in August and a bout with COVID right after Christmas. My wife also had a health scare in October, and the Man Child who moved away for his first real job decided to come home for a re-boot — only to end up in the emergency room on Christmas Eve due to an allergic reaction.
I’m not a fan of change or drama, and taking down the Christmas tree will probably include both. Besides, it’s not like I’m the only one who still has a Christmas tree in the living room.
I posted a photo of our tree on Facebook a week ago, with the question “Surely I’m not the only one…?” A few friends said their tree was long gone, but several folks said they were going to be in no hurry to take their tree down.
My wife’s aunt Sue and my longtime friend Darlene McCray gave me the best ammunition I need to try and convince my wife the tree needs a permanent home in our living room.
Aunt Sue said the nursing home that took care of Rachel’s grandmother kept a tree up year-round and decorated it for each holiday.
I covered Mrs. McCray’s daughters — Amber and Nicole — in volleyball during their high school days. They are both exceptional young ladies and successful college coaches now. Amber is the head volleyball coach at Louisiana Tech University, and — according to Mama McCray — her tree is still up and decorated for Mardi Gras.
I figure I have at least one more week to try and convince Rachel we need more celebrations in our lives, and for those celebrations it would be cool to have a perpetual tree in our house.
Most months have at least one actual holiday, but if not, I can be creative.
The day we met deserves a tree. So does the day I told her I loved her, the day she decided I wasn’t the biggest heathen on the planet and she could probably tolerate me the rest of her life and the day we found out we were going to be parents.
How about those rare days I remember to take the trash and recycling to the curb without having to be reminded, days that are void of football on the television (for her) or occasions to dress up (for me) and days when the paycheck lands in the checking account right after you just paid for three new tires?
The possibilities are endless, and I’ll keep you posted on how it goes.
In the meantime, does anyone know when pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball and what day the NFL Draft is being held this year?