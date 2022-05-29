I don’t have to tell anyone it’s been a brutal week.
Mothers have taken to begging on social media for folks to help them find formula for their babies.
Gas prices are so high, someone said they saw Dolly Parton carpooling with Jolene. I actually caught myself muttering “Thank God” earlier this week when prices dropped to $4.18 per gallon.
Obviously, the unspeakable act of violence and the loss of so many precious lives down in Uvalde was the big punch that brought us all to our knees.
I’d happily pay $10 for a gallon of gas for the rest of my life if it meant no mother would ever have to worry about how to feed a child or if it would bring back those beautiful children and their heroic teachers.
When I have weeks like the one we just witnessed, I think about what my dad used to tell me when life delivered another sucker punch.
“Son,” he would say while putting a calloused hand on my shoulder, “There’s a lot of bad in this world, and it’ll bury you if you let it. The best way to make sure that doesn’t happen is to look for at least one good thing each day and focus on that.”
After being beaten down all week, I decided to take my dad’s advice on Thursday, and — thanks to the newspapers in Longview, Tyler, Marshall and Kilgore — I didn’t have to search long for a reminder there is a lot of good going on right here in East Texas.
I hope these examples give you a jolt of encouragement like they did for me.
Third-grade students from Sam Houston Elementary in Marshall presented Shelly Godwin with the City of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter a check for $999.16. The kids raised the money themselves from their Annual Economic Store.
Former Kilgore High School football standout Lee Livesay, who now lives in Longview, collected $100,000 for winning the Bassmaster Elite Tournament on Lake Fork.
Livesay is a great example of what I tell any student/athlete I get a chance to visit with. He played football in East Texas, and likely dreamed of playing professional football. That didn’t happen, but don’t tell me he didn’t “make it.”
He gets paid to fish.
Fourteen fifth-grade students at Longview ISD’s Johnston McQueen Elementary were presented with their own guitar from the Chinn Guitar Project — which has given away 2,000 guitars since Ken Chinn started the program in 2014.
Kilgore High School student/athlete Jermaine Roney was presented a plaque and a set of dog tags for his actions earlier this month in Austin. Roney, in Austin to compete in the UIL State Track and Field Meet, was involved in a minor wreck but quickly jumped into action to get the driver of the other vehicle to safety after seeing smoke coming from the vehicle.
Robert Rohde and his wife, Barbie, organized the Mission 22 national awareness walk. For the event, a group met at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler and walked 2.22 miles to draw attention to the fact 22 veterans die by suicide in the United States each day.
Space doesn’t allow for me to write about all of the good news I found with a simple search of newspapers and their websites. But, if you’re having a bad day, I urge you to do the same.
Seeing and reading about the good things happening in East Texas won’t always stop the pain or heartbreak caused by a bad week, but it just might give you the strength to keep on digging when bad news tries to bury you.