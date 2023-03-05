I knew by the way the guy was looking at me he wanted to ask, so I saved him the trouble.
“It’s my wife’s car,” I explained as I put gas in the bright red 2019 Volkswagen Beetle I am now driving thanks to a series of unfortunate events.
The gentleman gave me a look that might have been sympathetic but also bordered on disgust as I folded my large self back into the Beetle — which not only features matching, rose-print seat and steering wheel covers and license plate holders, but also displays a Wonder Woman sticker prominently on the back window.
To make things worse, when I honked the horn at the speed demon who almost hit me while he raced through the parking lot, instead of the deafening blast I usually get from my truck, it sounded like the Roadrunner running away from Wile E. Coyote.
The first vehicle I purchased in 1983 was a small, 1975 Honda Civic. As soon as I got my first real job, I purchased a 1987 Ford Ranger truck.
I’ve driven nothing but trucks since 1987 — two Ford Rangers and two Ford F-150s — but that all changed recently when my son totaled his car.
Kyle is fine, thankfully, but his car versus the large SUV that pulled out in front of him was a total mismatch.
Insurance is letting us have a rental car for a week, but somehow in the shuffling of vehicles, my wife now drives the rental, Kyle has my truck and I get to cruise around East Texas in a car I could park in one of my size 15 shoe boxes.
Rachel tried to explain it to me, pointing out that my truck is old (16 years and 269,000 miles), paid for and practically indestructible, so it’s perfect for Kyle until he gets over the anxiety of his recent wreck.
I’m good with that part, but I’m a little confused about why Rachel gets the 2023 Toyota Highlander with leather seats, moon roof and too many other bells and whistles to count, and I have to pray I don’t hit a squirrel on the way home from work one night and total her precious Beetle.
Full disclosure here. I am enjoying having more than one radio station to listen to, which is what I was stuck with since the antenna on my truck was snapped during a car wash fiasco.
Working heat and air conditioning also are nice, and my truck has had neither for about three years. Since it’s East Texas, where temperatures are thrown out like lottery numbers (80, 65, 43, 76, 55, 24), I typically use the heat and AC on the same trip to work.
I’ll also admit the Beetle’s turbo-charged engine is a lot of fun, and I was surprised how easy it was to exceed the speed limit without even realizing it. The nice police officer who pulled me over said he totally understood how that could happen.
He even complimented me on the matching, rose-print steering wheel and seat covers and license plate holders, saying he needed to get some for his 16-year-old daughter’s car.
I could hear him laughing as he headed back to his patrol car, and that was the last straw.
I’m going to have a serious discussion with my lovely wife. It’s time I stood up for myself. I either get my truck back, or Rachel needs to give up the fancy rental and start driving the Beetle she abandoned when the Highlander came along.
I’m serious about this.
I am Man. Hear me “Meep, Meep!”