Back in 1956, 10 years before I was born, Timex began running a series of television commercials boasting its watches “take a licking and keep on ticking.”
The commercials basically put the watches through several tests that included paint mixers, jackhammers, washing machines, dishwashers, water skiers and even an 87-foot dive off a cliff in Mexico.
I have no complaints about any of the several Timex watches I’ve owned throughout my life, but if the good folks at Samsung ever need me to be a spokesman for their Galaxy smart watches, I’ll be happy to do it.
Heck. I won’t even charge them since it’s possible the cool gadget my lovely wife gave me for Christmas six years ago recently saved my life.
Rachel gave me the watch to keep track of my steps when I began taking daily walks to try and get in shape. It has most of the features a cell phone has, and I can even make and receive phone calls on my watch if I don’t stray too far from my cell phone.
The watch also tells me how many beats per minute my heart is producing, a feature I never paid much attention to until Aug. 9 when my heart decided it would quit playing nice.
I struggled through my daily workout that morning, but shook it off and simply told myself I had probably overdone it a little.
Shortly after I arrived at my office to start preparing to take reports for the opening day of the 2022 high school volleyball season, I began feeling weak and suffered the first of several dizzy spells.
After the third dizzy spell nearly made me fall out of my chair, I glanced at my watch and noticed my heart rate was at 42. A few minutes later, after another dizzy spell, it was 39.
I wish I could say I immediately did the smart thing, but I continued to battle the dizzy spells for another hour — until a big one hit and I noticed my heart rate was 136.
My brain finally kicked in, and I realized something more than “overdoing it” was happening, so I called my wife and she took me to the emergency room.
I spent the next 18 hours in the emergency room hooked up to enough machines to launch the space shuttle, and eventually was sent to a room in the cardiac wing of the hospital.
The next morning, after the doctor determined the top part of my heart wasn’t communicating with the bottom part and the dizzy spells were caused by my heart stopping anywhere from three to five seconds at a time, I became the proud owner of a new pacemaker.
I was sent home the same day, and four days later — after getting the pacemaker checked out to make sure the wires leading to my heart were still intact — I was back at work.
The doctor feels confident if I don’t lift anything heavy, raise my left arm above my head or participate in a tackle football game for a couple of weeks so the wires can anchor into the heart, I should have no limitations as far as future activities.
I asked if that included swinging a golf club, and he promised my game should be the same as usual. To be honest, that was a little disappointing to hear since the last time I played I shot a 120 despite liberal use of my “toe wedge.”
I’m still not sure why my heart suddenly decided it would quit working the way it’s supposed to, and the doctor didn’t have any answers either. He said my heart is strong, but — in basic terms — it just wasn’t acting right.
My wife says the same thing about me on a daily basis, but she still loves me enough to occasionally buy me fancy gadgets.
Who knew one of those gadgets would eventually help save my life?