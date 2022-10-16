“So, how is your heart doing?”
The question surprised me since it came from a person I don’t see often, but it was nice to know someone cared. I probably shouldn’t have opened up so much, but it was hard to stop once I began to unload some of the things I’ve been carrying around.
“To be honest, my heart hurts a lot some days.
“This week was particularly rough because I was reminded it has been eight years since I lost my little brother, Dennis. He was 45.
“I was also reminded that this time last year my big brother, Randy, was in a hospital down in Lufkin fighting for his life against COVID-19. In a couple of weeks, it’ll be a year since we lost him. He was 58.
“Sunday would have been my little redheaded mama’s 83rd birthday. She lost her battle with cancer back in 1998. She was 59.
“On Saturday, I made a post on Facebook voicing displeasure with my favorite football team’s choice of alternative uniforms for that week’s game. I’m just an old school guy who loves the traditional colors, but someone with a heart damaged by hate hijacked my post and went racist.
“My heart ached when I saw his comment and read a personal message from him, but It did my heart good to let him know what a piece of trash he was before I blocked him.
“Thursday, my newspaper did a story about a local police officer who was arrested on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. That one really hurt my heart on several levels.
“When someone put in a position of trust betrays that trust — especially when it involves the most innocent among us — it should hurt all of us.
“But it also hurt seeing several people lump all police officers into the same category as the offending officer. That’s lazy and wrong.
“Randy, the brother I mentioned earlier, was a police officer for 28 years. He served with pride and dignity and put his life on the line daily for people he would never even meet.
“I can say the same about almost every police officer I’ve ever met.”
I could tell the guy who asked about the condition of my heart was getting a little concerned, so I switched gears to lighten the mood.
“Sorry. Didn’t mean to bring you down. Life is actually pretty amazing.
“When I wake up each morning, I do so in a house I’ve lived in for almost 23 years. From the time I was 3 until I turned 34, I lived in 20 different houses or apartments.
“My current house is full of love, from a beautiful, understanding wife, a son who has never done anything but make me proud, two semi-famous dogs and a cat that helped change my mind and bad attitude about cats.
“The house is in a neighborhood within walking distance of Driller Park — the coolest baseball stadium in the state — and I can throw a rock into the parking lot of the football stadium used by the local high school and college teams.
“Because of my job, I get paid to watch games in those stadiums.
“Speaking of my job, I’ve been blessed to cover sports and write columns for newspapers in East Texas since 1987. Kids I wrote about back then have kids I’m writing about now.
“So, overall, I guess my heart is actually pretty full of joy. Sometimes I hit a rough patch, but all I have to do is take a minute to focus on the good.
“Thanks for asking.”
“No problem, but I really was checking on your health. Didn’t you have a pacemaker put in a few months back?”
“Oh. That.
“As long as I don’t walk in front of my son while he’s using the remote control to change the channel on the television or my wife doesn’t crank up the microwave when I’m standing beside it, I never even think about the pacemaker.
“I’d tell them to quit, but they seem to enjoy my new dance moves.”