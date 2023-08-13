A Facebook memory popped up earlier this week reminding me it has been a year since my heart decided it would quit working like a normal heart and instead just randomly stop thumping for several seconds at a time.
I’m sure there is a medical term for when that happens, but if the doctor told me, I missed it. It was the opening night of the high school volleyball season, and I was busy trying to get myself unplugged from enough machinery to launch a space shuttle so I could get back to work.
OK. That’s a little bit of a fib.
For the first 18 hours I was in the emergency room at a local hospital, I did complain and drive my lovely wife — along with the doctors and nurses — crazy trying to convince them I was fine. I was just tired, I told them, and no way in heck was I going to miss time at work during volleyball and football season because I was a little fatigued.
I shut up pretty quickly when they sent me to the cardiac wing of the hospital, told me what was actually going on with my heart and informed me I would soon be the proud owner of a new pacemaker.
I’m hard-headed, but even I knew that when the top part of the heart quits communicating with the bottom part and the heart starts shutting down for anywhere from three to five seconds at a time, it wasn’t something to mess with.
On Aug. 11, a doctor installed the pacemaker and sent me home the same day. Four days later, after getting the pacemaker checked out to make sure the wires leading to my heart were still intact, I was back at work.
It took about a week to quit looking at my fancy watch that tells me how many beats per minute my heart is producing, and it was about a month before I quit worrying that every beep or buzz I heard was the at-home monitor telling me something was wrong.
Other than a small scar and a slight bump where the pacemaker is located, I hardly ever think about the day I went to work and returned home two days later with a small computer in my chest.
It’s not like the pacemaker hasn’t been tested, though.
Shortly after I had it installed, my lovely wife needed surgery for an ongoing stomach problem.
Later in the summer, my stepdad took a nasty fall while mending a fence and broke nearly everything that can be broken in a pelvis and back.
Earlier this year, the Man Child was driving home in his small car when someone in a big truck turned in front of him — totaling both vehicles.
Rachel came through the surgery fine. Pop, one of the most determined men I’ve ever known, just turned 84 and is back to riding his tractor and doing pretty much anything he wants to do. And Kyle somehow walked away from that wreck with just a few scratches.
There have been good tests, too.
My large list of great-nieces grew by a couple, and I even became a great, great-uncle for the second time.
I celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary, my 23rd year living in the same house (a big deal for someone who lived in 20 different places the first 32 years of his life) and my son turned 21.
I’m also fortunate to have a job I love, and recently began my 38th year doing that job.
I’m a blessed man, and I know it.
I’ve read that the typical heart beats around 100,000 times per day. A year ago, I would have told you that seems like a lot, but it really isn’t and each one of those thumps should be cherished.
Don’t be like me and wait until a few of those beats go missing to realize that.