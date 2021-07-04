Shortly after I joined the sports department at the Longview News-Journal back in 1997, I got a visit from a local veteran asking me to consider changing something on our sports pages that had bothered him for years.
The newspaper, as part of its coverage of high school football, published a list in the Sunday newspaper each week spotlighting the top performances by players in games contested the previous Friday.
The list was called “Friday Night Heroes.”
The gentleman – like my dad – was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He wasn’t angry and made no demands. He simply asked me to reconsider labeling high school football players heroes.
He said he didn’t consider himself a hero, but he fought alongside a lot of heroic men and thought it was a slap in the face to call what happens while playing a game heroic.
I remember him telling me “Those are good kids, and it takes courage and dedication to play the game, but last time I checked, no one was shooting at anyone on that football field.”
I assured him I knew the previous sports editors here, and promised him none of them meant any disrespect when they called high school athletes heroes. It was just something someone came up with and it stuck.
I told him about my dad, and I also told him about my brother, Randy, who was a police officer down in Lufkin. By the time our conversation ended, I knew it was the right thing to do, and the next time we listed the top players in the area they were dubbed “Primetime Players.”
It was a small show of respect on my part for the men and women who have fought our wars and also served our nation in times of peace. It was also a way to show how much I respected one of the true heroes in my family – my brother Randy.
Randy did four years of service in the Navy, and then became a police officer. For the last 28 years, he has been a patrol officer in Lufkin.
He’s seen things I’m certain crawl into bed with him at night and either make it impossible to sleep or haunt his dreams if he is fortunate enough to catch a short nap. He’s been injured while on duty, and every time he puts on that uniform and badge, he becomes a target.
Most of us wake up in the morning and say a little prayer hoping we’ll be able to avoid dangerous situations. Randy puts on that uniform and leaves the house each morning knowing an undertaker could be the one who removes the uniform if things go wrong when he runs toward danger instead of away from it.
He’s done this for nearly three decades, because he loves Lufkin and truly cares about the people down there. He’s given free guitar lessons to kids who needed something to do to stay out of trouble. He made sure kids doing community service actually served the community – at the same time teaching these kids a skill when they painted houses for the elderly or needy.
Early in his career, he came home one evening and asked me how much money I had in my wallet. I had $20, and he took it and told me not to ask questions. I later found out he added my money to what he had, and purchased a television for an old man whose house had been broken into while he was in the hospital. When the old man said “All I wanted to do was come home and watch the Cowboys play football,” Randy made sure he could do just that.
My brother will be upset with me for writing this and making him out to be a hero, but he’s about to retire from the Lufkin police force after 28 years and it needed to be said. The good news is, as of Friday he’ll be off patrol but not out of uniform.
When school starts, he’ll be the School Resource Office at Central ISD in Pollok on the outskirts of Lufkin. Those kids are going to love Randy, because he’ll love them first and take care of them like they were his own children.
Sounds like the definition of a hero to me.