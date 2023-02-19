Have you ever thought to yourself, “I sure wish there was a way to help ease the burden on some college students, while at the same time getting a little exercise and visiting one of the most beautiful locations in East Texas?”
As luck would have it, I can help you fulfill all of those wishes.
On March 4, you’re invited to visit lovely Synergy Park in Kilgore for Big Daddy’s Fifth Annual Birthday Walk to benefit the Kilgore College food pantry.
Full disclosure here. I’m Big Daddy, and my birthday is March 2.
Back in 2016, after being told by a doctor my blood pressure, cholesterol and undiagnosed diabetes should have killed me before I ever had a chance to visit him about the kidney infection I was battling that day, I embarked on a health journey.
Over the next year, I lost 130 pounds through a combination of eating better and walking. Lots of walking. About 2,000 miles to be exact.
I walked in the rain, snow and heat. I walked early in the morning and late at night. I walked around the neighborhood until I lost enough weight to get through the small gate at the local track, and then I wore out that track.
I got my blood pressure and my diabetes under control, and basically got my life back.
As my 53rd birthday approached in 2019, I mentioned to my wife I would like to invite folks to walk with me and maybe figure out a way to give back to a community that supported me during my health journey.
She told me about the Kilgore College food pantry, and I was sold.
I attended Kilgore College from 1986-87. My wife and son both graduated from KC, and Rachel has worked there for more than a decade. My son was a manager for the Kilgore College Rangerettes for three years and was Homecoming King in 2021.
As much as Kilgore College means to us, it means more to Kilgore and East Texas, so helping students by keeping the food pantry at KC stocked was a no-brainer.
The food pantry opened in 2017, and it offers nonperishable food items and some personal hygiene items for students in need.
In a story about the opening of the food pantry, then-Vice President of Student Development Mike Jenkins noted that students face a myriad of responsibilities and stresses — some the natural result of being a college student, but others from the pressure of work, family, etc.
“We know that if a student is hungry, or if their family is hungry, they can’t learn,” he said.
So, how can you help? I’m glad you asked.
From 7-11 a.m. on March 4, drop by the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion at Synergy Park in Kilgore where you’ll find several large plastic crates waiting to be filled with items I’ll list below.
While you’re there, feel free to give Big Daddy a birthday hug, and then go enjoy the beauty of Synergy Park. There’s a lake surrounded by a walking trail, and I promise you won’t find a prettier spot in East Texas to enjoy a leisurely stroll. If you don’t want to walk all the way around the lake, at least go down to the fishing dock and check out the ducks.
If you can’t make it to the walk on March 4, just drop items by the Longview News-Journal (320 East Methvin St.).
Items needed include: Fruit and cereal bars, soup, macaroni and ravioli cups, Ramen Noodles, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, jelly, Ritz Crackers, Vanilla Wafers, canned fruit, crackers, Dinty Moore Beef Stew, Oatmeal (boxes and cups), cereal, tuna or canned chicken and cheese or peanut crackers.
Also needed are personal items such as socks for men and women, toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.
Hope to see you on March 4.