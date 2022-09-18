I was born in Fort Worth, but grew up (that is debatable depending on who you ask) in the mountains of East Tennessee, about 30 minutes from the birthplace of Alamo defender Davy Crockett.
Those Texas and Tennessee ties, the story of the Alamo and the close proximity to where Rebecca Crockett gave birth to a future frontiersman, politician and soldier, made Davy Crockett one of my early heroes.
When my son was born in 2001, his due date was Aug. 17. Had he been born on that day, he would have shared a birthday with Crockett — a sign (at least in my mind) we should name him David Crockett Stallard.
Our son — Kyle David Stallard — arrived a week later than planned, and my lovely wife and I decided to name him after our dads. It was a good decision, and he is doing a fine job honoring two great men.
The subject of names came up on Friday when a co-worker in New York who designs the sports sections for the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger asked for verification of a unique name in one of our stories.
I told him my son’s story, and also about how I got my middle name — Edward — instead of the one my dad wanted to give me (Daniel).
My mom’s brother, Jack, had a friend named Edward who died young. Uncle Jack always said if he had a son, that son would be named Jack Edward. It never happened for Uncle Jack, so mom vetoed dad’s idea of naming me after Tennessee’s finest whiskey and honored her brother instead.
Moms know best, I guess.
My co-worker, known as New York Nate since we already have a Texas Nate here, easily topped my story. His father wanted to name him Ezekiel Zebadiah. His last name is Rider.
That’s right. He almost became EZ Rider.
Doesn’t matter that it didn’t happen. New York Nate will from now on be EZ Rider in my mind. I even changed it in my cell phone contacts.
I’ve always been a fan of non-traditional names.
Back in 1987, my first year as sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald, I needed a column so I quickly scanned the rosters of local high school and college football teams and came up with a list of the most colorful and unusual names from my coverage area.
The annual “All-Name Team” has published every season since then and has produced such classics as Kokain Mothershead, Hickory Van Winkle, Hunter Hunter, Dakota Sandman, Money Peterson, Buckshot Forrest, Nero Bradley, Diamond Bird, Edsel Ford, Turtle O’Connor and brothers Hunter and Trapper Kessinger.
In case you missed it, the list in this year’s edition of The Zone preseason football magazine included:
Remington Talasek, Remington Reglan, Gatlin Holmes and Magnum Fitzgerald (Texans do love their guns) along with Jericho Newman, Romeo Minter, Maximus Garvin, Jett Kruse, Sir’Isaac Foster, John Jack, Ace Bateman, Ace Bostic, Boone Morris, Cross Dimaggio, Zack Studley, Ridge Riley, Koal Minor, Espn Blyton, Titus Muse, Noble Johnson, Atticus Finley, Keystone Allison, Major McBride and Champ Jenkins.
I always name an All-Name Most Valuable Player, and for the second year in a row that honor belongs to Longview High School’s Willie Nelson.
It’s almost like his parents saw the future and knew the Lobo defensive standout would be delivering big hits someday.