Our community has many great leaders, Christian men and women. One of the good men who has greatly blessed and benefited our community is Dr. Israel Nandamudi. He has just finished a year as the president of the Southwestern Social Science Association (SSSA) that he has served for many years as an elected leader.
Israel Nandamudi has been professor of political science at East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) for 22 years. He came from teaching at Northwest Nazarene University and Boise State University. His wife Hannah has taught science in high school at Tyler for many years. The Nandamudi children finished their education at Marshall schools, graduating with recognition and continuing their college education at Baylor University. Now they are pursuing careers of their own in their chosen fields. Nandamudi is an individual we should respect and appreciate as a Christian scholar and gentleman. He has been a committed and unselfish servant-leader at ETBU, his local church and in our community.
Dr. Nandamudi is a native of India. He began his college education at Andhra University in India, earning in 1980 a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude. He was awarded a master of arts in political science from Andhra University in 1983, receiving a Gold Medal for the rank of first in a class of 306 students. He continued his higher education at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, earning a Ph.D. in political science in 1998.
Nandamudi has an exemplar teaching record, instructing several thousand students since his early years in India. He is an international scholar, having served in a variety of roles in India and his adopted country, the United States, as well as many trips to Israel accompanied by ETBU students and other people. Whatever setting you find Professor Nandamudi serving in, you will witness his strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He not only talks about Jesus, he lives his Christian life, demonstrated in how he treats his friends, students, colleagues and neighbors.
A student named Ben from the caves of northwest China came to ETBU and, through Nandamudi’s insightful witness, was saved, repenting of his sins and finding Jesus’ forgiveness. Ben wrote, “God opened my eyes and my heart so I can see His greatness!” This student barely passed one of Nandamudi’s courses and was asked to come to his office. He wrote, “What awaited me... was not questioning or criticism but gentle and encouraging words. He gave me examples of how previous international students, who had similarly struggled with this course, had worked hard and finally excelled. He asked me if I could do one thing for him during the Introduction to Political Science course I was scheduled to take from him that spring: to meet him in his office once a week.” That student did so and successfully completed his studies. He is now working on a political science doctorate at the University of North Texas. This is merely one student testimony of Nandamudi’s great witness to Jesus’ reality and redemption.
Not only is Nandamudi a much-loved and well-respected teacher, student advisor, Christian witness and mentor, he is also a renowned scholar in his subject. He has membership in professional associations related to political and social sciences. He has held elected positions in these associations, participated in, and presented papers and programs for a number of scholarly groups in the United States and abroad. For many years he and ETBU students have participated in the Model United Nations program, often achieving significant experience and special recognition in their presentations and participation.
In April this year, Nandamudi completed his term as president of the SSSA in the annual meeting held in San Antonio. In a general business meeting, the Association passed unanimously a resolution commending and honoring Dr. Nandamudi for his leadership through 2021-22, marking a thriving professional group of thousands and successful convention.
For many years I worked with Dr. Nandamudi at ETBU. He served as both a scholar in his academic work but also as a great witness for Jesus. He integrated his Christian faith and witness in his classroom, research and community involvement. As an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church, he has taught Sunday School for college students and often in meetings in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, he has preached the gospel to his Indian people. Dr. Nandamudi’s pastor, Shawn Smith at Immanuel, shared with me that he is Christ-like, loving and a fantastic communicator and teacher. As a colleague in the history and political science department, I appreciated Nandamudi’s participation and commitment as a faculty member to the Christian Writers Conference that ETBU and the Marshall Regional Arts Council co-sponsored from the early 2000s through 2015.
Professor Nandamudi through his classroom has encouraged students to become involved in the political process, giving them clear and useful information on the process and procedures in the political system, having elected officials visit in his classroom, present in his classes, talk about their work as elected officials. He assisted students in organizing the Political Awareness Society and has served as the faculty sponsor for this group for many years. Nandamudi’s pastor specially stated that he always deals with politics through a Christian lens, how the Lord Jesus sees things.
Many of you personally know Israel, work with him, worship with him, fellowship with him, listen to him, share with him. You could add so much more to what I’ve shared. It is time we thank him, speak good words about this great witness for our Lord. He does not promote himself or pretend what he is not, as so many do in our wicked, woke-driven day. I have heard from numerous community, church, business and student leaders about Israel with nothing negative or critical. Let us voice our appreciation for a great witness and good man.
What do you think? Our “community conversation” continues on one of the most important individuals and Christian leaders in ETBU and Texas community. We must become observant and appreciative. We must be truthful and kind in our consideration of such leaders. I will be presenting others in the future as we continue our “community conversation” about individuals, things and ideas that are vital to our work and witness.