There are questions that we have to consider. One that all of us face has to do with what we are worth. Have you ever tried seriously to determine what you are worth? I’m not referring to what you own or how much you possess in wealth. I’m raising the question as to what you yourself are worth. A witty person has said, “Everything has gone up. People you wouldn’t give two cents for are now three for 25 cents.” We have always as human beings wrestled with what a person is worth.
There are some questions that we ought to associate with the worth of a person. Why do we surround our children with love? Why do we try to protect them and insulate them from evil influences? Why do we teach them and encourage them in doing right and good? Isn’t it because we see in them remarkable, even exceptional, value and worth? How much would you take for your child? Would you give exchange your 40-pound daughter for a 400-pound gorilla? Even to ask this kind of question seems ridiculous because anyone knows that a precious child is worth far more than a gorilla. Have you considered the value of each little child that has been sacrificed in the act of abortion? What is the value of all those little ones? What is the value of just one little baby? Think of the millions that have been sacrificed on the altar of personal pleasure or callous rejection.
Each time we argue for a moral value, we raise the question of worth. We do not set moral values for mice, but we do for men. Every time we build a hospital, a school, a library or a church, we are raising the question of human worth and value. We are arguing that a person is of more value than the beasts of the field that Jesus talked about. He said, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these” (Matthew 6:25-29). It is a question of value and worth. God values His creation, particularly human beings. We are to value one another and respect one another.
Many years ago I heard a business man talking about this being “a dog eat dog world.” Now when a dog eats a dog, we don’t think very much about it, but when a man eats a man, it is another matter entirely. We get concerned about that because we value a man. That is why we sell cows, not men in the markets. This is why people are valuable, there isn’t a price that we can put on human life.
This is all related to the image that we bear. We were made in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27). Nothing else in the world is said to have this particular image. No other creature has the image of God the Creator. This is why Jesus asked, “What will a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:26). Man has value. Jesus presents that fact in this powerful statement of worth.
When man rebelled against His Maker in that ancient deed, long, long ago, the human race sold itself to sin. God thought we were worth a great price, such a price that He had to pay it Himself. For this reason the Bible says that we were redeemed, bought, not with “corruptible things, as silver and gold… but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (1 Peter 1:18-19). In these statements in the Bible we get an idea of the value, the enormous worth, of each individual human being. We need to value each person, not just those we appreciate and admire, but all individuals. We should not casually cast anyone away and dismiss them willingly and without consideration. What are you worth? What are we worth?
There is a great debate going on now in the religious world between those who deny the tragedies and losses of the past. Prominent among this is the redefinition of the Protestant Reformation and the denial of many religious atrocities such as the Inquisition; the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre involving as many as 70,000 French Huguenots being “ethnically cleansed” from France; the seventh century “ethnic cleansing” of Bible-believing Vaudois; or “people of the valleys” of the Cottian Alps; the infliction of “ethnic cleansing” on Serbian Orthodox and others in Croatia; the religious silence of both Protestants and Catholics (Hitler was a Catholic) that permitted the slaughter of millions during the Second World War (the Holocaust). Hitler’s Germany was joined during this great tragedy by the anti-semitic elements of radical Islam encouraging the murder of all Jews during the Holocaust. Now these same forces are denying the Holocaust, the religious atrocities and promoting the destruction of Israel and the United States as an acceptable international policy.
Efforts to redefine the Protestant Reformation has grave implications for explaining the Gospel, the value of sola scriptura (that the Bible alone defines who and what Christians are and not human tradition), the nature of the church, Christian worship and the political tyrannies in the past forced on defenseless multitudes. This is clearly a denial and reversal of the historical truth of European immigrants who fled to America from such religious and political tyrannies. Indeed most immigrants from Europe, England, Ireland and Scotland fled to the American colonies in the 17th and 18th centuries because of the terrors of a vast bureaucratic religious/political church-state’s persecution and suppression. We must not ignore history and the tragic lessons to be learned from these unvarnished facts. All this must be considered as we think about the value of our individual and corporate lives.
