Such records are often books. They have always been important in the preservation, study and communication of history. Electronic documents are becoming more and more important, but they are not going to fully replace the book as a primary source of history. The book and the computer will be combined in the future. Even now there are books used to explain how the computer and its programs work. Thus history, books and modern technology are interwoven. Archives preserve these records for us and make them available for historians and researchers to use in discussing and recording our history.
This is certainly evident in manifold ways today as libraries combine books, periodicals and the internet/world wide web. There are many resources available online through the libraries. We have a lot of information that we can consult today that once would have taken considerable expense and time to gain. Libraries are able to provide materials for students that are astounding and amazing.
We often celebrate transitions and historical events — the Declaration of Independence and our recognition of July 4, dating back to 1776 and the beginning of the American Revolution is just one such celebration of many. This should cause us to consider the importance of history. I’ve been reviewing the stories, novels and other writings of Louis L’Amour. Most recently I have been reading his fascinating novel The Haunted Mesa. One of the things that L’Amour emphasizes in this novel is the value of history. In a discussion with an individual from a parallel world, the question of history arises. This individual came to talk with one of the main characters, Mike Raglan, who was trying to find his friend Erik Hokart, who had entered that parallel world and had not returned. This individual was a Keeper of the Archives containing the records of that ancient society on stone and clay tablets. Unfortunately, this ancient library of documents and records was no longer appreciated or consulted. In their conversation this individual asked Raglan, “Our history is important to you?”
Raglan, the scholar of ancient peoples and events, responds to Archivist Tazzoc, “All history is important to us. From each we learn a little about survival, a little about what causes peoples to decay and nations to die. We try to learn from others so we shall not make the same mistakes, but many of us learn simply for the love of knowing. One of the greatest lines in literature was from a Russian writer who said, ‘I do not want millions, but an answer to my questions.’”
Tazzoc expresses his agreement with this statement and then adds, “’We no longer ask questions. Except,’ he added, ‘a little bit about your world. We want some things you have but we fear what may come with it.’” This Keeper of Archives from that parallel world recognized the intellectual decay in relation to his world. He saw that what was true was being ignored and rejected. He saw that questions needed to be asked and truthful answers appreciated.
In another conversation with a representative and contact with that parallel world, Raglan raises this question of history. Eden Foster was a key contact from this ancient people who had come to live in this world. Raglan asks her about records and traditions — “What of your history? Are there no records?” Eden responds by saying, “Why keep records? Oh, I believe there were, but they no longer exist. Besides, who would need them? Who needs to know what is past?”
What a sad position! We are what is past. We all have histories — past events, relationships and experiences — that make us what we are at present. Raglan then stresses the value of history by raising the question of artisans and craftsmen — “How do they know what to do when they take up a bit of wood or iron?” Eden then responds, “They know what to do. They learn from their fathers.”
At this point Raglan says to Foster, “That is history, Eden. The skills men acquire are a part of history. If they did not pass on their knowledge, their history, each workman would have to learn everything all over again. That is why we have history in books, so that we can profit from the experiences of those who have gone before.” Eden then protests, “And yet you make the same errors again and again!”
Raglan then says, “Too true. The records are there but too few are willing to learn. For example there’s a lot of talk now about using cocaine. It was quite a big thing before the turn of the century, then almost died out in the time of World War One, but now it is back, all the lessons learned in those earlier years forgotten. The people of the drug culture act as if they have made an original discovery, and instead are sending their lives down the same drain as others did years ago.”
These conversations in L’Amour’s novel are important because they provide us with a sense of history’s value and virtue. This last point Raglan makes in stressing the value and importance of history is very important for us. We need to look back through history and recognize the tragic failures experienced by so many. We should consider the tragic situation in present-day Europe with the millions of refugees and the emerging violence of radical Islam. Likewise, we need to consider the failures of communism in the Soviet Union and all the associated peoples. The bankruptcy of socialism and communism need to be considered. We have been traveling down this economic path since the 1930s under the leadership of the Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal. Roosevelt and the New Deal did not get us out of the Great Depression. FDR and his cohorts merely worsened the hardships and the financial failures of that tragic period. Our salvation came in the advent of World War II. Are we going to send “our lives down the same drain as others did years ago?” If we elect the wrong person, we can be assured that the present failures will continue and be intensified.
We must recognize the value and virtue of history. As educated people we need to embrace what history has presented. Even more important, we need to recognize the failures all around us of those who had been “leading” (?) us and the examples all too prominent — Greece, Brazil, Argentina and many other collapsing economies. This is a question that needs to be considered in our community conversation. As we approach another presidential election we need to deal with reality and commit ourselves to reading and studying our history. I look forward to learning what you think about history.