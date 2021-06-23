When Nathan Pusey was president of Harvard University he said that what we need is a song to sing and a creed to believe. The Lord Jesus Christ revealed to us the power of His creed and the triumph of His song.
That revelation can be found in Matthew 26:30 revealing Jesus singing. The hymnbook in Jesus’ day was the book of Psalms. If you want to know what Jesus sang read the Psalms.
They were the songs of worship and praise in His day and He sang them. If you want to learn to praise the Lord in song, read the Psalms. In fact, Psalms 120-134 are titled “Songs of Ascents.” Biblical scholars believe they were sung by people as they ascended up to Jerusalem for a festival, or to some other place of worship. So, we ought to sing in our pilgrimage.
Jesus praised the Lord in song. Jesus singing. That’s what His religion did for Him. In the Upper Room, facing death and deceit and betrayal, Jesus sang a hymn with his disciples. Jesus’ faith led Him to sing. He went on singing to the place of prayer that became the place of betrayal. “They went out singing.” We need to learn to sing. It isn’t the correctness in our music that is important. It is the correctness in our heart.
It is what God has done for us that matters most. We can have all the right notes and all the right things musically and if our heart is not right, then we have failed. Jesus was right in His heart and He could sing, even in the face of death.
Jesus knew what was before Him, yet He sang on His way to the cross. In fact, at the heart of God is a cross. God calls us to a cross. We are the crucified followers of a crucified Savior. If our Savior sang on His way to be crucified, we should likewise sing, even through life’s difficulties and hardships.
What gave Jesus the power to sing?
There are three things that enabled Jesus to sing. First, Jesus belonged to a hymn-loving people. The deeds of His people, the children of Israel, were recounted in folk-songs and in Psalms of praise to God. These were the Temple hymns. His mother sang the Magnificat that is recorded in Luke chapter 1.
Second, Jesus’ religion was the kind that gives rise to songs. He had an unquestioned faith in His Father. His optimism was not rooted in man. His hope reached beyond the grave.
Third, then Jesus sang because of who His Father was. When you know the Lord you can sing. When we know Jesus, we can sing. Christianity is the only singing faith. It is the only faith that has a song worth singing. The disciples missed the meaning of these things, but they would remember.
One went to betray Him, another would go to deny Him with curses, but Jesus went out singing. He sang in faith, because He knew the joy of the resurrection awaited Him. We, likewise, must come to this place of faith. We must come to sing the praise of God even in the worst of times.
This is the kind of religion we need today. We need the Lord and a religion with a song in the night. We need the song that demonstrates a resurrection faith.
Jesus clearly tells us that for all who will genuinely follow Him, there is a cross. If we cannot rejoice in this, something is wrong with our faith and our following of Him. Most people do not like who they are, and they cannot rejoice in what they are becoming. They have no song to sing because they haven’t met the Lord Jesus Christ.
Multitudes have been blessed by the music generated by Jesus’ living presence, manifesting the power of His Heavenly Father. Jesus was blessed. We can be also. When we come to the cross with praise and rejoicing, the power of God comes to rest on lives. We will have great power! It is through such humility that the glory of God shines through. It is in such times that we can truly sing the praises of God.
Such singing turns disappointments into triumphs. Jesus could have wept, but He sang. Paul and Silas in prison sang. Their singing was a witness to God’s reality. God honored their worship. The early Christians marched to their death in the arenas of Rome with songs of praise to God on their lips. Men were burned at the stake as they sang praise to God.
We need to come to the cross of Jesus with a song on our lips. Until we come to the cross and find deliverance, salvation and forgiveness for our sins we will not be able to sing. Until we gladly bear our cross, we will not be able to sing. “Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me’” (Matthew 16:24).
Sing we the King
Who is coming to reign.
Glory to Jesus,
The Lamb that was slain.
Life and salvation
His empire shall bring.
Joy to the nations
When Jesus is King.
This is a song, not a ditty to divert our attention—a temporary diversion from a dreary reality—but a Song. It is the Song that is behind the “music of the spheres.” It is the Song that fills heaven. It is the Song that they “morning stars sang” and when “all the sons of God shouted for joy.” Such a Song comes with power. It has God behind it.
A person can only sing when he has something to sing about. That something becomes grand and glorious when it is Someone. Now the Christian song is not a solo that exalts self and talent. It is a chorus. The “Hallelujah Chorus” is a chorus and not a solo. It is the “Song of Moses and of the Lamb.” It is the Song of Truth—God’s law is true, but that is not all the story. There is the grace of God that is ours because of the Lamb. So we have a song that is both right and good. It is both law and grace. Is God in you? Are you singing? Are you rejoicing where you are? Do you sing the song of Moses and the Lamb?
We need to sing God’s Songs. Our singing is vital to our community conversation. Let us sing together!