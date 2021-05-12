This past Sunday we celebrated Mother’s Day. Mothers are not always headlined or highlighted in life. This one day isn’t enough to honor and emphasize the value of mothers and what they contribute to all our lives.
There is a story that we sometimes term “The Waiting Father,” for many it is known as “The Prodigal Son.” This story doesn’t have anything to say directly about mothers. We know, however, there is a mother involved in the story because all of us have mothers. The Prodigal Son and the Elder Brother both had a mother and the father had a wife with whom he had children. These two boys were born to this father and mother.
We note the importance of the “waiting father.” We can say much about fatherhood and parenting. In the light of Jesus’ great story about prodigals, young and old, we ought to consider “a waiting mother.”
Behind every father there is a mother, a wife who gives strength, support and faithful intercession for the things that are right. Wives and mothers are vitally important in the course of life. This certainly was the case with this family Jesus spoke about, telling the story of a faithful, waiting father who anticipated the return of his prodigal son and the continued life of his elder son who stayed home. We can be certain that behind this waiting father was a waiting mother.
This is the pattern in every life that we find in the Bible. Think of Moses’ mother (Jochebed), Samson’s mother (the wife of Manoah), Samuel’s mother (Hannah), David’s mother, Jesus’ mother (Mary). This was true of John the Baptist’s mother Elizabeth, also. There maybe times when you feel like Heaven is not listening and that your prayers are wasted, unanswered, impossible.
There are times when we need to read between the lines in stories. There are assumptions that can be profitable and helpful in understanding the story and in gaining some important truths for life. The story in Luke chapter 15 does not mention anything about the mother of the prodigal and elder brother, the wife of the waiting father. What can we gain from this story that can benefit us as we think about mothers? Read between the lines.
First, the existence of these two sons indicates the reality of a mother. The waiting father had a wife and by her he had fathered two sons—the prodigal and the elder son. There was “a waiting mother.”
The second thing that we can assume in this story is the mother’s grief as the father grieved over the young son’s rebellion and then the older son’s rejection of his brother and his refusal to share in the celebration of his brother’s return.
Think of those who have prayed and waited in the past, anticipating God’s work, trusting God’s promise, believing God’s word. We must not despair or doubt the presence, the power and the purposeful work of God.
There are many example of the faithfulness and prayerfulness of such waiting parents, mothers and fathers. It maybe that your prayers for years have not been answered, your fond dreams have faded and failed, and it appears that God cannot possibly do a mighty work in your life. Think about the returning prodigal! There are other stories that also contain much insight into the role of mothers and fathers in dealing with trusting in and waiting on God.
Let me ask you to read the first chapter of Luke’s gospel. You will find there the story of Zacharias and Elizabeth. Both of them were marvelously qualified to be blessed, but they were not. They had excellent ancestry; they were “righteous before God,” not just before men. They were obedient and faithful before God. They prayed and stayed faithful before the altar of God and in the house of God. “They were both righteous before God, walking in all the commandments and ordinances of the Lord blameless. But they had no child, because Elizabeth was barren, and they were both well advanced in years” (Luke 1:6-7).
Zacharias and Elizabeth had been praying all their lives for a child, not from the natural point of view, it was too late, but they never abandoned their altar of worship and intercession, crying out to God that He might bless them with a child. Never desert your worship. Never give up. Trust God, believe His promises. God will yet send His angel, or He may come Himself.
God answered Zacharias and Elizabeth’s prayers and John the Baptist was born to fulfill a great purpose in anticipation of the Messiah. A mother and father prayed and watched, waiting for their prodigal son to return. Then one day the wayward son returned.
As mothers and fathers we need to stay close to God. He hears us and He will respond in His time and in His way. Prodigals will return. Babies will be born. Life goes on.
Third, we need to realize that mothers are overjoyed when wayward children return alive and changed. I am sure that the mother celebrated with the father and the whole household at the return of the young rebel.
There is power in a praying mother. There is wisdom in such mothers that bless and benefit families in manifold ways. This was a wealthy family with servants and help, but I believe with the celebrating father there was a rejoicing and celebrating mother who embraced her son who had come home, alive and now doing right.
Sometimes all we can do is wait. That is why I have stressed both the waiting father and the waiting mother in this story. We cannot make others do what they ought to do. We cannot do anything. Waiting in this is the work of God. It is obeying God to wait, anticipating His work in the lives of others, trusting that they will come to themselves and do what they ought to do, return home to family, to fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters.
As we wait, we should always pray. God honors the prayers of His children. He listens to them and He loves them. This was certainly true of this family that Jesus used to illustrate His point about His own nature and the work that He desires to perform in our lives.