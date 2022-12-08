Truth exists! There are some who question this reality, but they cannot live with their conviction that truth does not exist. Truth involves what exists and who we are, otherwise all of life is insane and unreasonable. Descartes recognized this awesome and adequate reality of truth when he wrote in Discourse on Method (1637), “I think, therefore I am.” It is in the spirit of this reality that Paul could write to the Corinthians those foundational words, “For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). Truth demands that we think and that we communicate with one another.
Thinking deals with the search for and discovery of truth. If truth does not exist and there is no reason to search for it, then education is a waste of time and a foolish effort, an enormous waste of wealth and initiative. There are some things that we need to acknowledge in the existence of and search for truth. Arthur F. Holmes wrote about the pursuit of truth in a number of excellent works. In The Idea of a Christian College, Holmes confessed, “Truth is not yet fully known; every academic discipline is subject to change, correction and expansion — even theology. Students must know this and must be taught to think for themselves. On its academic front, then, the effectiveness of the Church Militant requires academic freedom” (p. 66). On the next page Holmes says that “the true learner is a humble, teachable person, free from the dictatorship of all but the truth” (p. 67). There is a great power in true humility. There is no timidity, joylessness, gloominess, stubbornness or dogmatism in true, Christian humility and its surrender to what is true.
I have made this confession before, but permit me again to make it. I am a Christian. I don’t mind making that confession to identify with Jesus Christ — His life, His witness, His Word, His work and His people. I believe His Word to be true and His witness and work real, right now in the present. Indeed, He is still alive and well, working in and through the lives of those who believe in Him, receive Him, live for Him and work with and for Him. His Spirit lives and works in individuals and in the corporate bodies we call churches. They can only be what God wants them to be as they manifest the true Spirit of Jesus Christ. Such corporate entities are imperfect because they are full of imperfect, flawed, failing people who often do not behave like Jesus Christ. When they do not, they should be embarrassed, but so often they are not in their pride, arrogrance and dogmatism. Not a single leader of any movement claiming to be Christian today is perfect and infallible. Any claim of that automatically makes that person a terrible liar and flawed individual who contradicts the Word of God and simple common sense.
The truth at any time, place and personality is that many religious groups who call themselves churches are really little more than glorified clubs. They have special rituals, specific rules, manuals of dogmatics, some type of leadership and manifest certain club-like strategies and techniques. At one point, a person in a church said, “We don’t want just anybody in our church. We want people like us who agree with us and who won’t create problems.” That is the spirit of a club and not the Spirit of Jesus who included not just Peter, James, John and many others, but also Judas (who turned out not to really be a Christian), even some of the Pharisees, those obvious hypocrites He spoke a great deal about.
The church is not just spiritual; it is also intellectual, social and political. The church as a community finds its expression in the individual lives that join together in various corporate experiences — worship, rallies, conversations, classes, friendships, associations, concerts, prayers and associated institutions (colleges, universities, conventions, para-church organizations). As we consider the truth in relationship to the individual and corporate search through the churches, we ought to consider the significance of this Advent season, the time which most of us call Christmas which celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ.
The fact is, we need to look beyond the baby in the manger to the King who lives in that celestial realm of beauty, perfection, sinlessness and purity. There is more than what now is. The truth is there is a God who continues to reveal Himself, not just at Christmas as a little baby in a manger, but in the unfolding of truth in all creation. This is what the Bible says, “The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows His handiworks” (Psalm 55:00). There is certainly the truth in God’s Word, the Bible as God’s Holy Scriptures, that has been preserved for us and reveals to us God and real Truth.
Not only does creation confess the reality of the Creator God; we manifest His glory and grandness in our very lives and products. Our individual and corporate realities show His reality, even when we deny that He exists and that we do not answer to Him. There is a sense of humor in such denials and wasteful confessions. They are the ramblings and rantings of thankless, thoughtless children, wasteful of their gifts and blessings. The rocks and mountains cry out the reality of an intelligent, infinite Creator. This Christmas every light that shines, every gift that is given, every song that is sung, every cheerful greeting (Merry Christmas!), every tree decorated is a certain declaration of truth beyond our finite lives.
We need to remember the reason for the season — not just commerce, giving and getting, going and gaining, but also celebrating the birthday of the new born King. Let me hear from you on what you think about celebrating Christmas, defining the church and finding truth wherever it maybe.