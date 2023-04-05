For a long while, I have been thinking about reading, talking about reading and, of course, actually reading. I’ve visited libraries, bookstores and rummaged through my own collection of books. Since retiring in 2016 from East Texas Baptist University, I have established my own office and personal library for research and writing. As I’ve worked on this venture I have thought about the importance of reading.
As editorialists have highlighted the historical mistakes of our current president and his colleagues, they have not repented of their own omissions and historic errors of past presidents. In a “Viewpoints” editorial several years ago titled “Read, learn” the Houston Chronicle stressed the importance of reading and thereby learning. This editorial was about more than mistaken quotes or facts. Reading and learning alone do not guarantee one rightly concludes what needs to be thought or done.
Editorialists and everyday common folks need to read, study and also write some. That is what I’m striving to do at this moment. I also want to emphasize the value of thinking about what one reads. It is easy to be misled, misinformed and, consequently, to misunderstand. From childhood we struggle with these dangers in reading and thinking. This is exactly why we should read and read some more. It is certain that what we behold in reading we will ultimately become. This is why reading matters.
Reading matters for all ages, especially for children and youth. Graham Greene many years ago wrote, “In childhood all books are books of divination, telling us about the future, and like the fortune teller who sees a long journey in the cards or death by water they influence the future.” In light of reading, those who teach the subject often think many of their students are “bad readers” while trying to encourage them to read. Whatever we need to think, we need to read and then read some more!
Some who read these words are parents or grandparents, perhaps even great grandparents, who want to encourage those related to them to read. As school continues, we particularly are interested in students we know enriching their thinking and believing by reading “good” books, not the trash that many people promote these days. We do so because we believe it is how we learn and then become better people. We need to be able to judge what we read and hear so that we do not misunderstand what is said or read and thereby accept what is not real. Actions and words should cause us to read and study even more, particularly think and even write some of our own thoughts for others to read. In this way we might possibly become a more reasonable, truthful and better society. Knowing the history of other times might provide us a perspective as to where and what we are becoming.
As we consider what we behold through reading and thinking, we are becoming what we experience. It is important that we study the progress and reality of history. Consider some economic questions emphasizing the value of learning what has happened historically. There are important moral and civil questions to consider. Associated with this you have millions of illegal immigrants flocking to the United States for “a better life” from places that obviously do not have what they can have here. We have wealthy people who are promoting opening the gates to those who want to come and want to be awarded “free” stuff someone else has to provide. What happens when the “free” stuff is no longer free and no longer available? The question is always related to “who is going to pay?” There is no such thing as a “free lunch.” Somebody has to pay!
Economically, we are facing the problem of debt whether local, state or national. Cities and states are facing bankruptcy and financial failure. As property owners and citizens, we must consider what is being proposed in our taxing districts and understand what is being asked of us.
Why are we in this economic dilemma? Some people say we have given the rich a better deal than the poor and middle class. Some suggest we tax the rich more, taking from them more of their wealth, giving it to the needy. Let the poor of the world flock to our shores unhindered and give them whatever they want. If the Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerburgs, George Soroses and Warren Buffets have too much, what about millionaire athletes and superstars such as the late Michael Jackson? Why not take the bulk of their vast riches and let them pay the bills and clear the debts? Why do the laborers, the middle class merchants, the small business owners, the average workers have to pay the price of a failing, bureaucratic government?
I understand somewhat better our situation having read Ludwig von Mises’ Planning for Freedom: Let the Market System Work (1952), dealing with the rise of socialism/communism. We are already a socialist economy even as we witness the failure and collapse of socialist economies in the world — the old Soviet Union, North Korea, China, Greece, the European Union, Cuba, Venezuela and others. We have witnessed the rise of a political class promoting themselves at the expense of others — the Clintons, Obamas, Schumers, the Soroses and Pelosis. In the last century, Mises made a profound statement, “Nearly all governments are now committed to reckless spending and finance their deficits by issuing additional quantities of unredeemable paper money and by boundless credit expansion.”
Mises also clearly points out what many are promoting today — “As the harbingers of socialism tell us again and again, socialism will not only make all people rich, but will also bring perfect freedom to everybody.” The historical reality, however, tells us that socialism (that is central planning) leads to “shared poverty” for the vast majority of people, the guaranteed wealth of a few who maintain control and enslave the masses who share poverty. This is why we need to read as soon as possible Friedrich Von Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom. Mises embraces Hayek’s views saying, “It is not an accident that Marxian socialism in Russia and nationalist socialism in Germany resulted in the complete abolition of all civil liberties and the establishment of the most rigid despotism. Tyranny is the political corollary of socialism, as representative government is the political corollary of the market economy.”
If we are going to survive as a free people we need to read and understand where our leaders Obama, Clinton, Biden and all the others in their circle want to take us. This should alarm all of us in light of the media and political elites’ failure to explain their beliefs. Is this what we want to become?