The thing that occupies most of our thinking during holidays and most times between those special celebrations is feasting. Our meetings, political, social, religious or otherwise, always involve food and eating. It is not often that anyone thinks about fasting, but many times in our history as a people, Christian or otherwise, we have had occasion to fast. It is important that we consider this important practice.
There are so many misconceptions about fasting. It is important that we clarify and understand what biblical fasting is not. Fasting is not merely going without food for a period of time. That is dieting — maybe even in some cases “starving.” It is not fasting. Fasting is also not something that is done by fanatics. It is not dangerous or bad for you. Jesus fasted, as did many others in the Bible. Fasting is not just for the super religious people such as missionaries, pastors and other such people.
Simply stated, biblical fasting is not eating food for a spiritual purpose. It is a normal part of our relationship with God. David expressed an impassioned plea in Psalm 42 that defines what biblical fasting is. He wrote, “As the deer pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for You, O God. My south thirsts for God, for the living God. What shall I come and appear before God? My tears have been my food day and night, while they continually say to me, ‘Where is your God?’” (Psalm 42:1-3) Fasting brings a person to a deeper, more intimate, profoundly personal and powerful relationship with God. We are living in a day when we should be fasting, not feasting.
One of the most important passages in the Bible about fasting is found in Isaiah chapter 58. God’s people need to seriously consider fasting, but we need to deal with the important question raised by this Old Testament passage. People who are concerned about what is happening around them rightly need to consider serious and spiritual actions such as fasting. The people Isaiah dealt with in this chapter were daily seeking God and expressing their faith in real and sacrificial ways. They asked God for just decisions. By all appearances they were outstanding examples of faithfulness to God. They are described as people who “seem eager for God to come near them.” They didn’t have the book of James to read, but I think they would have heartily agreed with James who said, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8). These folks seemed to be quite sincere in their pursuit of God. The pivotal question in regards to fasting is found in verse 3, “Why have we fasted, they say, and you have not seen it? Why have we humbled ourselves, and You have not noticed?”
Fasting is a way to crank things up a notch spiritually. It’s one thing to pray — that is a normal part of one’s Christian walk. But when I’m really serious about getting God involved in a matter — that’s when I fast. I think these people may have felt they had gone the extra mile in their pursuit of God when they fasted. But in the tone of their question there is a high degree of frustration. What does it take to get God to answer prayer and deal with our concerns? What do I have to do to get Him to intervene? What do we need to do?
Can you understand why these people were asking this question? In their minds, they had done everything they were supposed to do. They faithfully served. They faithfully gave. They had stayed sober. They had stayed married. They taught their children to live right. Why isn’t this working? That was the essence of their question. This is the question that many have today. We need to consider God’s direct and devastating answer to their earnest question.
God’s answer to their question does straight to the heart of this matter. There is no sugar coating in God’s answer in verses 3 and 4. What does God say?
God says, “Yet on the day of your fasting, you do as you please.” It is possible to sincerely do what you think is right, but actually become offensive to God. When it really gets down to the facts, these people did exactly what they wanted to do. They lived their lives as they wanted. It wasn’t about what God wanted, but what they wanted. God adds another important factor — “you do as you please and exploit all your workers.” Somehow people then and now do as they want. They compartmentalize their lives, avoiding connecting what God says with what they are doing. They were not treating people right in their business dealings. In Isaiah chapter 1, He tells His people that He is sick and tired of their church services, even their sacrifices, praying and giving. Can you imagine that? Isaiah 1:15 says, “When you spread their hands in prayer, I will hide my eyes from you.”
God wanted His people to treat people right in order to show the world by their good deeds God’s reality. Then God says, “Your fasting ends in quarreling and strife, and in striking each other with wicked fists” (Isaiah 58:4). These people couldn’t get along with each other. They were good and religious, but God help anyone who crossed them. They were going to have their way, no matter who it hurt or what it did to others. Rather than functioning in pure, peaceable wisdom from above, they were selfish and judgmental of others. What are the motives behind our fasting?
Breakthrough fasting involves doing without food for a time. It is not bad for you. God would not ask us to fast if it would hurt us. When you stop eating food for a time, your spirit becomes uncluttered by worldly things and far more sensitive go God. This is what David was talking about when he said, “Deep calls unto deep” (Psalm 42:7). Yes, David was fasting. He came to the place where his hunger and thirst for God were greater than his desire for food and drink. We become open to God’s presence and power in our lives.
We need to consider feasting and fasting that we might touch God’s heart. What do you think?