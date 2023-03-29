We are living in a sad time, but also one that is fraught with insanity and moral sickness. Even those trained medical and academic professionals have lost their minds, surrendering to the raging insanity and savage immorality. Accepting what is immoral, irresponsible, irrational and evil is insane. It is deadly and disastrous. It is sin, and as God’s Word reveals, destructive and deadly. This is not the first-time humanity has faced such social, political, logical and moral upheavals. All through God’s Word one can find examples of sin’s insanity.
It all began in Eden’s Garden, when Adam and Eve sinned, choosing the devilish Serpent’s lie about God’s commandment, bringing death to themselves and to all their lineage. All calamities, catastrophes and destructions on earth can be explained by mankind accepting what they think over what God has revealed and determined to be true. The Devil is still lying and deceiving all mankind; attacking God, His good word, will and work. All humanity has simply become intellectually and morally insane, resisting God’s will and work in their behalf. Many even in the Church refuse God’s will and work in their lives, rejecting and revolting against God’s Word and witness in Christ.
Dr. Ronald Cooke in his little book on Pelagianism deals with this insanity. “The church today is a mindless church. Look at the mindless music, where emotions dominate, people swing and sway, clap and dance, and the truth is absent.”
Insanity involves wrong thinking, wrong acting, embracing unreality, yielding to wrong emotions and persuasions. People’s wrong thinking is rooted in their sin, their stubborn refusal to accept God’s Word. As Cooke writes, “The Scriptures nowhere repudiates the mind. In fact the Scriptures speak of the mind much more than most people realize. All the texts which speak of knowing and knowledge all are revealing the importance of the mind.”
The insanity embraced by our present-day multitudes and leaders involves irrationalism. John W. Robbins wrote about this prevailing insanity in his little work titled Christ and Civilization, “The irrationalism of the present age is so thorough going and pervasive that even the remnant — the segment of the professing church that remains faithful — has accepted much of it, frequently without even being aware of what was happening. There is no greater threat facing the church of Christ at this moment than the irrationalism that now completely controls our entire culture.” Irrationalism is clearly a rejection of correct thinking, truth and reality.
In his new book, Thinking Biblically, Robbins defines what “thinking” involves, explaining the importance of truth and how it is expressed verbally and in writing. Both speaking and writing involve words. He contends, “Things are written for a permanent record. Spoken words disappear when they are spoken. But elevate those words to writing, and they are permanent. Things are written for accuracy. Writing preserves the original meaning and the original intent of the author.” Writing is critical to clarity, objectivity, history, inspection, analysis and judgment. It is an essential element in attaining and maintaining sanity. God’s Word is involved in acquiring this sanity and maintaining it.
The Word of God is our standard of judgment, not tradition or social constructs. God speaks through His Word. We hear the voice of God’s Spirit through studying Scripture. We dare not separate the Holy Spirit from the Holy Word of God. Jesus said, “The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63). So said the Lord Jesus, the Logos of God. Robbins deals with the subtle attacks on true Christian thinking and writing, the good use of language in both writing and verbal communication.
C. J. Mahaney’s book HUMILITY — TRUE GREATNESS addresses our day’s pride and arrogance in thinking and acting. We must deal with such intellectual idolatry. The Devil wants us to think only about ourselves and to judge everyone else, comparing ourselves with one another and thereby failing to please God and man. We must realize that pride is the chief sin, dealing with the big “I” in sin. Therein is our flawed reasoning and irrationality in wanting to dominate and dictate to those around us. So we must humble ourselves, even as Jesus humbled Himself, dying on the cross to save those who come to Him by God the Father’s drawing and the Holy Spirit’s new birth.
We should walk in the light of God’s Word. That involves thinking, speaking and doing. As Paul said to the Ephesians, they should not behave like many Gentiles “in the vanity of their mind, having their understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their hearts: who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness. But you have not so learned Christ; if so be that you have heard Him, and have been taught by Him, as the truth is in Jesus. You should put off the former conversation of the old man, that is corrupt according to deceitful lusts. Be renewed in the spirit of your mind; and put on the new man, which God is creating in righteousness and true holiness” (Ephesians 4:17-24).
Do you see the insanity in such ignorance, uncleanness, greediness, deceitful lusts? We must not embrace the Devil’s lies. Paul states that we must “put away lying, every man speaking truth with his neighbor, because we are members one of another. If we are angry, do not sin. Don’t let the sun go down on your wrath; neither give place to the Devil. Don’t steal anymore; rather labor, working with your hands what is good, that you may have something to give to those in need. Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but what is good, edifying, ministering grace to hearers. Grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, whereby you are sealed unto the day of redemption. Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamor, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice; and be kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake has forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:25-32). Therein is a call to sanity in how we think, act and speak. We must abandon the lies that dominate and deaden reality and truth.
Sinful fools, speaking and propagandizing today, are insane. We ought to learn from Paul who said to the fools in Ephesus, “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore you should not be unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:15-17).
Deal with this question of sanity in light of God’s Word. Embrace God’s solution and salvation regarding our sin’s insanity. All of us are sinners and must yield to the common sense, the sanity, of believing, receiving and surrendering to Jesus. Sin is not constructive or good in any way, it is insanity. Thinking right and acting right is rooted in God and what He has done for us in Jesus. This is a call for sanity that embraces God, His will and His Word.