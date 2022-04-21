We are living in an age of casualties and cowards. They are everywhere these days, from beaches to movie theaters, cities to deserts, lone ranger assassins to institutional magnates, and from organizational elitists to national presidents. Casualties and cowards are often interlinked and engaged as victims and casualties. Many casualties in recent years are defenseless little children and helpless adults who have no way of escaping the horrors and hellishness unleashed against them. Such circumstances have raised up a whole new class of cowards — those who refuse to act on moral and ethical bases, surrendering their victims to their fate without conscience or contention.
The casualties, as in all such ages, have been and still will be enormous. They are often the result of careless, callous and caustic leaders, sometimes novices or nerds, but always failures and failed. Often these leaders are cowards, hiding behind institutional powerbrokers and absurd reasons for massacring their helpless victims. Unfortunately, these casualties and cowards can be found even in Christian institutions and organizations, even churches. Need I caution such leaders that God not only frowns, but He holds such leaders in contempt and will judge them.
Such cowards and casualties were present even in Jesus’ day, particularly at the time of His birth in Bethlehem. The story is given in Luke’s gospel about the mad Herod and later in Jesus’ life at the time just before His crucifixion. I have observed before in this column that it was the best people of His day that executed Jesus, thinking they were doing the best thing for themselves and for their society. That is the same reasoning that marks our day and our organizations and churches. Need it be identified — political correctness! The very institutions associated with Jesus can become the most vicious, virtue-less and vile in how they treat people.
Perhaps the reason we are having such a crisis in the church and related institutions today is for this very reason; God has removed Himself from our midst because of how we treat one another. With heartless, and often hateful, intrigues, those who claim to be Christian do the most horrendous things without any sense of shame or conscience. As our present time unfolds, God is calling us to account for our thinking and acting. He desires that we genuinely demonstrate our faith as Christians, respond Christianly, kindly and act sincerely and speak truthfully as God’s people. Otherwise, if we refuse in these fundamental and basic ways, we should not claim to be Christian.
Francis Schaeffer called the church to express the most important quality for evangelism in keeping with what Jesus taught and still says —“Love one another” (John 15:12). “By this shall all men know that you are My disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35). The mark of being a true Christian, a true believer, is Agape, the Love that marks us as Christian.
The Good Samaritan story Jesus told was about this great principle and cemented the reality of care and healing in contrast to the callousness of the Pharisee and the Sadducee in that day. If we can’t care for life’s injured and suffering, is it any wonder that we do not care for one another in our hurt and loss as Christians?
One of the best examples of the cowards in our day are those who behead and execute Christians and others who differ with them — the Islamic Jihadists. Have you every wondered why they mask themselves when they cut people’s heads off and do other vile things? They are COWARDS! They are foolish, deceived and despicable cowards who hide behind masks to do their vile deeds. Now it must be said that they are not going to heaven when they die. Their handlers deceive them. Allah is not God. He is the enemy of the sovereign, Jehovah God who rules all things. He is not Jehovah God by another name. The Jihadists dishonor Him and profane Him in doing such cowardly things as killing their captives, helpless people who have no defense. They are casualties who have no defense. The hottest corner of hell is reserved for them, not beautiful virgins and eternal victuals.
Christians, churches and Christian institutions should act Christian, not just different, but genuinely Christian. Christian schools are being asked and encouraged to integrate the Christian faith with the content they must present to students. Christians who teach are expected to truly be Christians in how they teach, demonstrating their faith in the classroom and student relationships, and showing how the subject content of their academic discipline relates to and is associated with Christianity. God should not be excluded from science, math, literature, languages, history, politics or society. Integrating our Christian faith into life and education isn’t just about saying Christian things. It is also being and acting Christian in a hostile and sometimes hateful social environment. The tragedy is that in many cases the hostility and hatefulness comes from those claiming to be Christian. I’m not arguing this from a merely personal and prejudiced point of view, but I am insisting that this is what God says and what Jesus demonstrated and distinctly said — we are to love one another, and thereby the world will know that we are God’s children and that He is real and working.
Think of those who have cared for and befriended you. Thank God for them. Determine that you will continue doing and speaking what is right, good and glorifying to God and helpful to the community and fellowship where you find association. Such care and stewardship is part of our “community conversation” emphasized in these columns. I look forward to hearing from you and what you think about and demonstrate in having and showing courage in the face of casualties and cowards. We need to put such memories and ideas of caring and casualties in writing so that they can be in this way preserved for others to benefit in and profit from.