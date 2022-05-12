There are words that simply do not go together. Indeed they cancel one another out at best, or should it be stated, at worst. Many years ago now I read a book by Gene Edwards with the title “Crucified by Christians” that fit this description. Could anything be more incongruous than Christians killing one another or crucifying people? Those words simply do not fit together. Christians should not be crucifiers.
This is the situation that arose again when a very insightful book came to my attention, a book whose title was as disturbing and distressing as the expression “crucified by Christians” was. Guy Goodell’s book was titled The Christian Abuser: Recognizing and Dealing with Abuse in the Christian Community (2014). “Christian” and “abuser” do not fit together. Christians should not be abusive, but tragically that often has been the case. Goodell has uncovered one of the most tragic dilemmas lurking in the shadows of Christian families, friendships, institutions and organizations — abuse.
Good people can become death-dealing and deadly in their earnest work to excel in promoting themselves and their agendas. They destroy those who might disagree with them, differ with them or otherwise displease them and their objectives. This is what happened to Jesus. The Pharisees and Sadducees rejected Him — indeed they determined to do more than that, they crucified Him, viciously nailing Him to a Roman cross and burying him so that they could keep doing what they wanted to do. They cloaked their evil and murderous ways with good and excellent intentions. After all, if they let Jesus go on, it would mean they would have to admit their misguided and abusive behavior. So they hid behind the law and their good words even while they submitted Jesus to the Roman authorities. They didn’t do the evil deed; they let the Romans take the blame for nailing Jesus to the cross.
Goodell discloses that there is a long and respected tradition for such behavior in both secular thinking and Christian thinking. He presents a respected list of books and ideas associated with such respected and experienced institutions as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and their criminal profiling system. So Goodell bases his revealing study on “Christian” abuse by referencing such works as Patricia Evans’ Controlling People, which deals with abusive relationships and the terrible consequences associated with them. He points out the work of FBI profiler John Douglas, who dealt with the serial killer Dennis Rader, who murdered many victims while hiding as “a seemingly mild-mannered, married, church-going father of two grown children” and a well-liked municipal employee, all the while murdering victim after victim. Goodell concluded, “I was made aware of how the most severe of abusers could maintain a disguise of gentlemanliness and even Christian commitment.”
This same terrible pattern has marked many Christian institutions, from the Roman Catholic Church at local and national levels to Christian missionary training and educational centers at home and abroad with scores of children and adults suffering enormously as cloaked abusers continue their malicious meanness while confessing God’s leadership and prayer-focused leadership. There is great tragedy in the use of such deception and disguise by Christian husbands, wives and leadership as they wreck and ruin individual lives, families, friendships and sometimes whole churches and organizations.
Goodell again stresses the tragedy of this kind of situation in drawing on Patricia Evans’ revelation in her book titled Verbal Abuse Survivors Speak Out. There is a great tragedy in Christians using deception and disguise as they shield themselves Pharisaically from judgment and justice. Pastor Goodell again references the exceptionally insightful book by Antonio Mendez titled The Master of Disguise: My Secret Life In the CIA, in which he argues that “a good cover story, supported by a clever disguise, actually could transform one person into another.”
Based on this, Goodell writes, “The Christian abuser is skilled at presenting the right cover story of his dedication to the Lord’s work. He is also adept at transforming himself into the public image he wants to portray to the religious community in which he operates. As John Douglas points out about the BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader, ‘He immersed himself in his job, his duties at Christian Lutheran Church, periodic fishing trips, and, in the fall, driving over to Manhattan, Kansas, with Paula to attend football games at Kansas State, where Kerri attended college.’”
So such abusers can maintain a “public image” cloaking terribly abusive and malicious actions toward defenseless individuals, devastating and destroying individuals who have no protection. Such victims have no way of salvaging or saving themselves or those who suffer with them. In Jesus’ case, the Pharisees and Sadducees were “saving the religious establishment” by getting rid of the one who was not doing what they thought best or agreeable, or who threatened their success. They had the power and position to do what they did. Who was to question them or oppose them?
Pastor Goodell’s many years counselling and conversing with abusers and victims has given him considerable insight and understanding on this tragic circumstance existing in the church and Christian institutions. He writes, “I was amazed to find that most of my sessions had been regarding Christian men who were abusive toward their wives, but who had maintained an impressive ‘cover story’ in the Baptist community in which they served.” He courageously goes on to forthrightly state, “Whether out of ignorance, maladjustment, or just plain meanness, abuse does exist in the Independent Baptist circles. That in itself is bad enough; however, what is far worse is that the abuse is often camouflaged as the man’s obeying the Biblical doctrine of ‘the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church.’ Therefore, when a man cannot have his way, he accuses the wife of ‘not being submissive to her husband’ as God’s Word commands.” Surely the tragedy of this kind of situation is plainly obvious and vividly exposed. However, it should also be obvious that the abuser will not confess or change until God exposes him or her and brings an awful judgment upon him or her.
I also agree with Goodell’s declaration when he says, “These abuses, I believe, are part of the reason there has not been spiritual renewal in America, with the resultant decline in moral turpitude and the increase in a Pharisaical type relationship between husbands and wives within our Fundamental Baptist Churches. The great tragedy is the use of deception and disguise by abusive Christian men.” Oh, that such behaviors might be exposed for what they are and the abusers dealt with and the sufferings they force on others they might themselves experience. Perhaps they might repent of their abuse and restore what they have robbed others of.
What do you think? Our "community conversation" continues on one of the most important issues. We need to share together about what is important and insightful in regards to the situations that exist in churches, families, communities and organizations in relation to God's people, both those in leadership and those who suffer from abuse. We must become observant and repentant. We must determine that we will not, no matter what, become an abuser, and may God deliver us from being abused.
