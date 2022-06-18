The use of power to control, suppress or even destroy people is not new. It has always existed, even in the earliest prehistoric times when physical strength was the first power to be exercised to get and keep what the power-brokers desired. Through history you can trace the drama of power exercised to gain position, prominence and possessions. Kings and lords have denominated and dictated the fate of individuals, families and nations. This is the message in both the Old and New Testaments, the stories associated with the kings and queens of the people. This is the message of other sacred books in the world of religion and politics. This is the same story unfolding in many different settings today in personal and professional worlds.
Each of us have a personal and private life and a public and community life. Many of us focus more on our personal and private life than on the more social life. That focus can often prevent us from contributing to others in good and gracious ways. We certainly need a balance in personal and social things. In all things, we need to remember God. He is the Judge to whom we all must answer in both personal and social life.
Sometimes those in authority think they know best what others ought to or need to do. They dictate and dominate those who work under them and with them. Such leaders are often abusive and manipulative of those directly associated with them or over whom they have control. Historically there are many examples — Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedung, Saddam Hussein, Pharoah, Ahab and those in more recent times such as President Joe Biden and his colleagues. In relation to such dominate and controlling people there can only be one response — surrender!
Under such authority the consequence of surrender is often destruction and death. Sometimes this happens in cultural, religious, civil settings, not physical death but disaster in other ways. This sometimes happens in Christian institutions, even churches where controlling, manipulating individuals take advantage of underling, weak and vulnerable individuals. Sometimes people take advantage of people and abuse them even in Christian circles. Refusing to obey Jesus, violating His way, justifying their evil, deadly decisions by modern, controlling management styles that are anything but Christian. Such actions are existent in other religious movements than among Christians. This is the explanation of the jihadist actions of Radical Islam in the beheadings of their perceived opponents and their abuse of women and homosexuals in Sharia-controlled societies and families.
Jesus confronted those in His day who operated by this devilish philosophy and unchristian attitude. He said, “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the same measure you use, it will be measured back to you. And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck out of your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye... Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. …Therefore by their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:1-5,15-20). Jesus then concludes His explanation by pointing out that such powerbrokers would justify their evil by insisting they were doing the will of God and expecting people to embrace them and their “good works.” But Jesus then forthrightly says that He would declare, “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness” (Matthew 7:23)! The acts of lawlessness abound today, as do those Pharisees about whom Jesus spoke in his day.
The Pharisees still exist and they operate just as viciously and vilely as they did in Jesus’ day. Keep in mind these “good people” crucified Jesus on a cross because He refused to obey them or accept their demands. We need to learn that the Christian way is to help people find themselves and fulfill their calling in keeping with the Lord’s plan and purpose. In some Christian circles, even families and social clichés, exist with this brutish, bullying strategy in dealing with individuals and groups. Unfortunately, it is difficult to confront such individuals or groups when they emphasize that God is leading them to do what they profess to do. Such wording and witnessing however is merely a cloak for what they as individuals do to vulnerable individuals or groups.
Christian institutions and leaders should be held accountable for how they behave and for what they do to individuals and groups. There are those who claim the leadership of God, all the while “under the table” they criticize, manipulate and devastate those who answer to them. They have full control and exercise their twisted wills on those they work with and manage. This is true, not just in political movements and parties. It is true in social movements such as Black Lives Matter that have intimidated many corporations and governments to recognize them and thereby reap millions of dollars benefiting the interests of just a few leaders. It also occurs in Christian movements and institutions who often cloak their attacks on individuals or groups all the while claiming to do God’s work. Many of us have been associated with Christian movements as churches, associations, conventions, schools and other nonprofit agencies.
The Southern Baptist Convention is at present going through the rigors of a sexual abuse scandal that will be reported on in their 2022 national convention in California. An outside group was employed to factually and fully determine what has taken place over the last several years in the leadership and different aspects of the convention. The focus is on the leadership and management of the multifaceted convention that involves many different groups and leaders. Sexual abuses are the most obvious evils in such situations, but there are other evils that often are cloaked and many times ignored by those responsible for overseeing and supposedly supervising such leaders. All leaders are human and fallible and must be held accountable for how they live; what they say and do; how they handle funds; and how they treat those with whom they work.