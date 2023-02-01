Editor’s Note: We are shuffling around our columnists so that our local writers are published in the print editions. Jerry Hopkin’s columns will now be running on Wednesdays, while Ann Coulter will be running in the Tuesday e-editions.
East Texas is fortunate to have a number of strong, sound institutions of higher education — East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Panola College, Texas State Technical College, LeTourneau University, Kilgore College, Northeast Texas Community College, Tyler Junior College, Jarvis College, University of Texas at Tyler, Texas A&M University Commerce, Texas A&M University Texarkana, Jacksonville Baptist College.
In a time when criticisms are being leveled against higher education by scholars who know and who write out of concern, for both institutions of faith and those with secular leanings, it is important to consider the purposes and goals of these institutions. Professor and scholar John Sommerville lamented in The Decline of the Secular University, “Universities are not really looking for answers to our life questions.”
The purpose of secular institutions of higher education does not include the element of religious faith and religious commitments, but they should permit the free and open discussion of faith and religion in their environs.
To forbid even the discussion of faith and religion is to breach the rights of religious citizens. While the religious institutions of higher education’s purpose includes very specifically the task of integrating faith with the subjects and disciplines taught on their campuses, it is important that the communication of those subjects and truth should be clearly, truthfully stated and appropriately communicated.
Even in the secular universities there should be a clear commitment to moral and ethical standards, even though specific religious views cannot be promoted.
One of the problems this facet of education raises is the basis for such moral and ethical standards and the role of explaining and expressing such standards. In this the religious, faith institutions of higher education have a decided advantage in that they can clearly and definitely ground their moral and ethical standards in the God who established the rules. One of the distinct problems facing public education at the present time is the absence of any clear moral and ethical standards based on the laws of God. For the most part, relativism reigns supreme.
The problem has even become very pronounced in some of the ranking “ivy league” institutions of higher education that once were institutions of religious faith but have long ago abandoned their religious faith’s founding basis.
Speaking of the abandonment of faith committed by many great institutions such as Princeton, Harvard, Brown and Yale, dean emeritus of Harvard College wrote in his aptly titled book, “Excellence Without a Soul,” about the withering and abandoning of moral education in higher education.
He wrote that “universities have forgotten their larger educational role for college students . . . to help them grow up, to learn who they are, to search for a larger purpose for their lives, and to leave college as better human beings.”
For many in higher education, it seems that their aim is to promote doubt, assail faith, foster prodigal living and questionable practices.
In a close circle there are three and different schools whose aim is to prepare students for Christian service and the intellectual challenges in a changing world: Wiley College, East Texas Baptist University and LeTourneau University.
The clear purpose and certain aim of these three schools is to communicate through an integrated faith the truth of all the disciplines, technical skills and humanities, not just the truth and technical details associated with the subjects taught and studied.
What does it mean to be Christian as an institution of higher education?
There are two things essential for such an institution, and if such an institution does not possess both of these it cannot be termed Christian even though it may want to make that claim.
For a school to be Christian it must embrace the faith as expressed in Jesus’ life, teaching and revelation as given in the Holy Scriptures (The Bible); then, second, it must live that faith — practice what it preaches/teaches. The University must be faithful to its Christian beliefs; it must act in Christian ways, living its faith in relation to the people who come to it, work and study in and with it.
One reason Christians do not always act Christianly is because contrary to their claims, they are not Christians. Jesus had a strong word for those who make a claim, but then by their actions demonstrate they are not what they claim.
They are, Jesus said, “hypocrites” (Matthew 6:5; 23:14-36). That is an awful judgment, but necessary in the light of the disconnect that comes sometimes between belief and behavior. That is the reason we must work at being what we claim to be and living our faith so as not to suffer the judgment of either God or our fellow human beings.
We should certainly “practice what we preach” or quit preaching it. We should be good stewards, carefully living out what we confess. There are those who make good professions in public, claiming to be Christians and witnessing for Jesus, but they do not demonstrate that in relations in the workplace or classroom.
We should be what we claim to be and faithfully demonstrate that in what we do and say individually and corporately as an institution. I’ve had the privilege of studying, teaching and working in both secular higher education and in Christian higher education — 10 years teaching in a Bible College in Kentucky and 15 years with East Texas Baptist University (2001-2016). Most of my graduate studies and graduate degrees took place in secular schools — Eastern Kentucky University (B.A. and M.A.) and the University of Kentucky (Ph.D.). I took graduate courses at Texas Christian University, Regent’s Park College (Oxford University, England), Lexington Theological Seminary, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and East Texas Baptist University.
I confess that I am a Christian and I want to think, live and act as a Christian. I have sought to be a Christian in the secular schools where I’ve taught and worked as an administrator, Panola College and Texas A&M University. Students are a “captive audience,” and we must realize that there are important limits to be considered in the classroom and teacher-student relations. Being a Christian and acting in Christian ways and manners is far more important than pressing a verbal witness in the student “captive audience.” The same pertains to administrators and supervisors working with faculty and staff, whether in a Christian or secular institution.
I raise these questions on dealing with truth and revealing untruth in our educational system at all levels to challenge us to confront the critical issues facing higher education. Our “community conversation” should involve these questions and should ultimately encourage us to join together in demanding an emphasis on what is true, factual and right.