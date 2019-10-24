Occasionally in these columns I introduce authors who can greatly benefit, intellectually prosper and spiritually bless you. There are many writers who produce many books and other written materials, but not many who works will endure the passing of time and the challenges of life demands and the rigors of truthfulness and integrity. I would like to introduce a good man who has labored for many years as a farmer in Salem, Nebraska.
While farming Robert Jones has also read and studied the Bible and Christian writings. As he has studied the Word of God and the sound writings of Christian witnesses through the centuries, he has written many books testifying to God’s reality, to the truth of God’s written Word and to the possibility of saving faith through that Word.
Jones grew up on the 310 acre family farm in southeast Nebraska, tending corn and soybeans and learning the rigors of agricultural labors. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and for a time taught in public schools. For some years he taught in Montana, working in a Christian school there and with a gospel publishing ministry. Later he worked with the Chapel Library in Pensacola, Florida in their book and literature work associated with Mt. Zion Bible Church in that city that has an extensive literature and correspondence study mission covering many nations and a large number of prisons and jails nationally and internationally.
When Robert’s father died suddenly, he returned to take over the family farm and has continued in that capacity while authoring some fifteen books on biblical subjects and texts. Out of his reading and studying the Bible and Christian literature from past centuries he has written books expounding a number of biblical passages or entire books.
An important point that I would like to stress is that there are books that draw from the deep well of Scripture encouraging truths and inspiring thoughts. Such books are intended to occupy an important part of one’s life and thought. These books offer a larger dimension to a person’s intellectual and spiritual life.
I can recommend Jones’ books because they offer an enriching and encouraging reading experience that can become one of continuous growth to benefit one for a lifetime. The studies on the biblical book of Proverbs covering every verse can become a life companion that a person will want to consult again and again. Such books become part of you, working in your thoughts, encouraging faith, giving sustaining grace and bearing witness in communicating with others what you have learned in reading them. These books ought not to be read in a hurry, any more than friends should be made hurriedly.
Jones’ books are good because they have grown out of his personal and determined reading and study of the Bible and the good, godly authors who have likewise consulted this same deep well of truth and revelation.
I encourage you to add Jones’ books to your reading list. They are a mine of spiritual and biblical richness to enrich one’s thought and spirit. There are some texts I want to introduce that I believe will be good to begin reading and studying. Jones’ book Let God Be Magnified: Meditations from Isaiah 40 is a book beginning book. It only covers one chapter in Isaiah. Jones says, “Isaiah 40 is an inexhaustible mine of comfort and strength which flow from the study of God’s attributes. The following pages offer but a taste of its goodness to the reader who is urged to make this majestic portion of the Bible the frequent subject of his contemplations.” He goes on to contend that the reading and study of this passage “will reveal the Word of God as a many-faceted jewel to illumine the heart and mind, and to instruct the soul.”
As Jones concludes his book, he says, “God’s whole counsel and His complete instruction cannot be found in entirety in any one book or chapter of the Bible; nevertheless, Isaiah 40 contains a magnitude of knowledge vital to a life of triumphant faith.” This book stresses the nature of true saving faith, the revelation of The Living Word in the written Word, stresses the fact that God will not tolerate any idol made by man by hand or intellect and “that God is worthy of the supreme place of affection in the hearts of His people.”
One of the most interesting books in the Old Testament is Hosea where God commands the Prophet to marry a whore. The Lord said to the Prophet Hosea, “Go take unto thee a wife of whoredoms and children of whoredoms: for the land hath committed great whoredom, departing from the LORD” (1:2). Jones gives the story and the reasons for God’s leading the Prophet. This story’s “distinct, historical setting” can be gained by searching through the Old Testament books of Samuel, Kings and Chronicles. There are manifold truths to be gained in this study. Jones writers, “These truths are rich in application to the church today, as well as to every individual believer. Let the reader of this prophecy insert his own name where Ephraim and Judah appear, and he will perceive that his heart and life have the same needs of repentance and revival.”
One of the best books Jones has written is an exposition of the one hundred nineteenth Psalm subtitled “Treasure for the Godly.” He opens this volume with this statement, “All the Word of God is precious treasure to the child of God, but certain portions of holy scripture lend themselves to his more frequent meditation and constant delight. Among these, few excel the one hundred nineteenth psalm in its worshipful, praise-evoking, and heart-searching contents.”
In another book Jones gives a series of studies on Psalms 63 and 107 and then closes that book with a series of essays dealing with perfectionism, Christ’s power, secret things, spiritual
security, appetite and eating, church growth, despair’s antidote, unbelief, homosexuality and servant heart.
There are several other volumes, but these brief explanations should give you some idea of the value of Robert Jones’ literary writings on the work and word of God.
I look forward to hearing from you on books you have read that have enriched you. Such reading is very important in our human experience and I would like to benefit from your experience and learn from you.