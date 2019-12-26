A new Star Wars movie has come to the big screens this Christmas. For many years since the first Star Wars saga emerged before Christmas there have been several different dramas depicting the vastness and dynamics of those great distances and stars in space.
The great darkness of space and the need for light and speed to cover those distances have emphasized the infinite and the finite. In addition, there is the conflict between good and bad, light and dark.
There is no God in Star Wars, merely a Force that has a good side and a bad side in a continuum that allows an individual to choose the good or the bad to whatever extent that is desired.
We must stress that the role of eastern mysticism in this complex of movies and stories must be understood and rejected as one acknowledges the reality and truth of God as revealed in Jesus Christ.
God is the Creator, the Sustainer, the Redeemer and the absolute Judge. In both the saga of Star Wars and the Created universe there are stars.
Stars are important in God’s creation. As part of the celestial realm they have fascinated all who have examined the heavens.
Astronomy is an ancient art to which men have given hours of observation and contemplation. Before space was a frontier for exploration, it was a frontier for examination in the human mind. So men have looked into the heavens with their natural eyes, through crude magnifying instruments, through massive telescopes and these men have wondered what lies beyond in those velvet dark reaches of immensity. Are there other worlds? Are there other inhabitants, extraterrestrials? Are there other suns and galaxies possessing life?
On a night long ago there were some men peering into the skies when a new star appeared. They remembered in the writings of the biblical prophets a reference to a new star—Isaiah 60:3. “And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.”
So the Christmas Star was then and is still now important.
As a star it symbolizes much. We need to examine what this symbol of light means to us today.
First, it symbolizes guidance. The star literally was a guiding star. In Matthew 2:2 it says, “We have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” Put this verse with verse 9 in this same chapter you find that the Wise Men from the East were guided by the star.
These Wise Men were guided by God using a star to where Jesus was. Without guidance they could never have found Jesus. They traveled vast distances coming from the “east to Jerusalem” (Matthew 2:1).
This Christmas star symbolizes the fact that God provides for those who sincerely, earnestly seek to find Him. If you are really serious about finding God you can through Jesus Christ and you will not go away disappointed. There are “guiding stars” all around us—not literal stars, but they are pointers, sign-posts, that direct us to Jesus.
Second, this star was a guarding star. It symbolizes God’s protective care for His own. King Herod was a wicked, murderous king. If he could have achieved his desire, he would have slain the baby Jesus as the historical record proves. In fact, he did kill many, many children in Bethlehem and the area two years old and younger in an effort to get rid of the child who could rival his throne.
Herod is like so many today. He sought to do away with Jesus, ignoring who He really was. He was determined to do away with the reality of Jesus. He refused God’s claim on his life. Verse 9 in this chapter in Matthew says that the star guided the Wise Men to
where the young child was. Herod could not find Him, but the Wise Men found Him and worshiped Him and gave Him gifts.
God then in a dream instructed the Eastern Wise Men to return to their home by a different route to prevent Herod from learning where Jesus was. God guards His own. This is a precious truth for those who follow Jesus. Christmas is a reminder of this fact. Let us never forget that Christmas is the fulfilment of numerous Old Testament prophecies about Jesus’ birth, life, death and resurrection.
Third, this star symbolizes gladness. Verse 10 in this second chapter of Matthew says, “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” The star finally came to rest in one place, pointing to Jesus. To these Wise Men, it was the gladness of finding Jesus. Any doubt, fear or anxiety that Jesus was a real person, a real king, a real savior, vanished when the guiding star came to a halt over the resting place of baby Jesus. Their response was to worship Jesus and to give Him treasures—gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The gladness these Wise Men expressed was simply evidence that they had given their hearts to Jesus. To follow a star thousands of miles evidences their great love and devotion. We ought to grasp the point—gladness can only come at journey’s end, when we have successfully traversed the trials of life, the adversity of travel, the difficulties of life. Then gladness really comes as the heart rests in Jesus.
We need to join together to understand, having found Jesus they no longer needed the star to guide them. They had found the truth, the way and the life in this prophetic One.
The first Christmas star assures us and all others over the centuries, that God guides those who seek Him, guards those who are faithful and serious in following after Him and finally gives gladness in providing what is sought at journey’s end.
Let us together at this Christmas remember that the Christmas star still shines.
It shines in history, in the biblical story, and in the realities around us.
