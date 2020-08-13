What are the “common sense” facts about what was created in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the insistent proposal of “Medicare for All”?
First, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), popularly known as Obamacare, was and still is anything but affordable. Obamacare has not made healthcare more affordable! That was and is a cruel, blatant lie foisted on the American citizen by a radical president, a boldly assertive, democrat-controlled senate and house in ACA and then a brazen Supreme Court decision under Chief Justice John Roberts. We struggled and still cannot fully determine all that ACA mandates and obligates each one of us to do.
Some relief has come through the courts, some legislative actions and President Trump’s attempts to make some executive corrections. ACA has vastly expanded the bureaucracy of government to monitor and oversee all facets of our health care, including rationing and what has critically been termed “death panels.” Denied by many even in the medical profession, this bill, when carefully read, has resulted in just this kind of far-reaching and vast bureaucracy that will in time become “death panels.” In the bowels of the vast bureaucracy created by such legislation one will find the yet to be determined threats to our liberties and possessions.
Now does anyone think this will make healthcare more reasonable, easier or more affordable? I cannot support a president or an administration that would force this upon us. That is what will happen if the people vote Joe Biden into the presidency. Personally, I’m grieved that the first Black president will go down in history as chaining us to a legislative and bureaucratic monstrosity that is not only misnamed, but is most certainly being mismanaged, as all too many government agencies are guilty of.
Second, ACA does not free anyone or any profession. It is enslaving. It is intrusive. It is tyrannous. We do not yet know all of the dark “secrets” that are hidden in the labyrinth of the new medical bureaucracy that has been forced upon us. Again, I agree with Dr. Bob Herrin, one of local physicians with extensive medical experience and knowledge about this situation. Many in the medical profession have wedded themselves with the legal profession and fashioned a tyrannous and enslaving system for the common tax-paying citizen they should be serving. Those who should have represented us passed a legislative monstrosity without carefully reading it, and now expect us to “roll over” and “play dead.” We must not! I am still alive and I can still speak and write. I do not believe that most of you will ignore these great threats to our liberties and medical system.
The Supreme Court majority should have been asked straight-forwardly, “Have you read all the bill? Do you know what it permits agencies, those existing and those yet to be formed, to do?” There are those who have observed that Chief Justice Roberts’ ruling was self-contradictory, the mandate was first not a tax and then it in his word became a tax! You see, these folks who decide our future live above the law, ignoring the Constitution. They have the government to defend them, the financial resources to pay (or they are exempt) and the special class that exempts them from the rules others must obey. They are the final “authority” in setting our future. Some of our representatives have admitted that they do not know what is in the bill they passed. Nancy Pelosi was one who admitted this terrible fact.
President Obama did not represent the common people while lying to us about keeping our doctors and our insurance. He placed himself in the ranks of the social and cultural elite (certainly, not the Middle Class America that I know)—Hollywood, Big Business, radical Islam, radical unions and leftist ideologues—who want to control and dictate for the majority of us. We are at this crisis point in our history as a nation because the common citizens have surrendered the government to these kinds of folks and let them exclude common people from service.
We need more “tea party” movements that grow from the grassroots that demand our government change to represent all the people. We need to dismantle much that has been created. “It is the economy, stupid!” That would be a good phrase to remember! Let the grassroots speak!
There are several things that we need to remember and to do at this critical time in our history. We need to elect to both the presidency and to the legislature people who can and will reverse what President Obama and a radical Congress did in turning healthcare over to the government. We have wasted billions of dollars, acquired the largest deficit in our history, got more people unemployed than at anytime in our history, and had to pay more taxes and higher gas prices than any previous period of our history. We need a president and Congress who will lead us—all of us, black and white, native American and immigrant American, rich and poor, old and young, men and women (!). Division, violence, protests and had should not rule the day. We do not need more taxes and more bureaucracy!
Another thing that we need is a people’s legislature in Washington, D.C., that will reject this health care mandate and dismantle the system it is mandating, including the IRS. This use of the IRS has raised a critical issue in regards to our tax system and our spending of tax dollars.
There are some “common sense” things that need to be considered in relation to what the IRS and the government it finances does. Just some common sense questions should give you an idea of what needs to be done—consider “unearned tax credit,” bridges to nowhere, frivolous academic “research,” welfare and food stamp fraud, and numerous other atrocities related to taxation and expenditure. We desperately need some changes in Washington and in state capitols!
This certainly demands some “common sense” measures that we dare not ignore as voting, tax-paying citizens. We must “stick together” as these political battles and legislative issues emerge. History should be remembered and we must determine that those who have abandoned the interests and rights of common people not be supported or reelected to office. Some of you have responded to my plea for “common sense” and I trust that many more of you will do so. This is a time when our “community conversation” must unfold and come to rule the day. Let me know what you think.