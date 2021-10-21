Our founders setup a simple government with three branches — an executive, a legislative and a judiciary that function through a system of “checks and balances” in order to keep anyone individual, group or branch from dominating the whole. Foolish changes have been patiently and aggressively imposed on the nation and nothing has been said about them in the national media so as not to alarm the “Tea Party” masses that might encourage any “community conversation.”
Such “public discourse” is critically important and should be encouraged by any reasonable media or political groups. Such disagreement was effectively suppressed in Germany and other nations in the 20th century that led to the atrocities of Hitler, the excesses of Stalin and the tragedies of other dictators and mass murderers. Our founders recognized the dangers in these kinds of situations. We must learn the relationship of “public discourse” to the operation of our government under the wise rules of the Constitution. Not only do we have the assurance of a “community conversation,” we also have the right to vote, if that is not taken away by “martial law” or by political cheating. Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, in his book The Founders’ Key, wrote, “James Madison had a particular belief in the power of public discourse to make the nation and the public better. This follows from a belief that thinking before acting is a hallmark of human excellence. Therefore it is an advantage that the sovereign people of our country have plenty of time to talk and many fewer opportunities to act. That is a good situation in which to place anyone who holds the final authority. And while the people talk, their representatives will still hold their offices until the next time there is a vote. And they will be cast out only if a sufficient number of the citizens want that to happen.”
So we have a “limited government” in theory and ideally, as well as the opportunity to talk amongst ourselves, to conduct a “community conversation” regarding what we ought to believe and act upon. This is what I’ve been emphasizing in these columns. We must join together to limit what government and leaders attempt to do. Indeed, we should reverse things like Obamacare. Arnn and others have also exposed the “fourth” branch of government that does not answer to the people. It is part of government we need to understand and need to dismantle. The bureaucracy, the machinery that runs the government, was created to “serve” the people. This bureaucracy establishes the rules, regulations and “laws” that impose upon the people what they must do and pay. The most obnoxious of these bureaucracies was established by the Affordable Care Act to manage and ration healthcare.
So we should have a “limited government,” but in actual fact our government has become a vast bureaucracy we have permitted to grow up around us as an ever-present and all-powerful “big brother.” A fourth branch has arisen, delimiting our government. Not only should we have a “limited government,” but we should also possess the opportunity to talk amongst ourselves, to conduct a “community conversation” regarding what we ought to believe and act upon. This is what I’ve been emphasizing in these columns, what I’ve specifically termed “a community conversation.” Even that has become unacceptable to the government bureaucracy running things. We need to defy the mass media and the power-drunk bureaucrats in Washington and Austin to speak about what is evil and wrong. Our leaders have betrayed us in taxes, debt and spending. Now is the time for us to act to reverse what politicians and government leadership impose on us. We must join together working to limit what government and leaders are attempting to do. Indeed we must reverse what they have done. Our conversation needs to deal with FACTS! Yes, there are some serious problems with what our Democrat leaders have called “Social Security,” “Medicare,” the “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” the Environmental Protection Agency, or any number of other federal bureaucracies.
It has become obvious that many of our representatives, senators, judges or others in government do not respect our founding documents and intentionally defy the will of the people. Such political leaders need to be removed from office; that includes judges, as well as senators and representatives, and even the president or any other leader in office.
As government grows and develops, it becomes a creeping nightmare of rules, regulations and costs. It is anything but affordable and has no protections assured for everyday common citizens. It is the imposition of government control, management and madness in many areas of our lives, individual and corporate. Government cannot do a good job in education, the environment, healthcare, farm-care or “social security.” It is too removed from the people who need help. This is exactly why we need to reverse what has been taking place since World War II — the federal bureaucracy. We need to begin trimming government, limiting its reach and power.
Another book that describes how we have come to this tragic state in America is Judge Andrew P. Napolitano’s Theodore and Woodrow: How Two American Presidents Destroyed Constitutional Freedom (one Republican; the other Democrat). Dr. Larry Arnn stresses the judge’s point powerfully in his book, recommending, “We cannot soon have a government that operates entirely within the confines of the Constitution. That will take a work of restoration and recovery of many years. It will entail the growth of civil institutions that match and surpass those built in early America. These must involve the whole citizen body in the job of running the government and the society. It will require that we take up again the hard work of approximating, so far as humanly possible, the principles of our land, which are so elevated that they can ‘never [be] perfectly attained.’ It will require community organizing of a different kind. It will require that we abandon bureaucracy and centralized administration as a form of rule. The Founders thought that it was not mainly by dictating means but by sharing ends that free people cooperate.”
Our “community conversations” should result in some common agreement and commitment to act reasonably and appropriately to strengthen and sustain our country. As citizens we should be patriotic and active as voters. I would ask again, as I have done before, don’t you think we need some “tea”? We should all embrace the same fundamentals and basics regarding our government and political process. What do you think about what is happening and the direction our country has taken in recent times?