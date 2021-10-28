Silence speaks. Particularly, when critical issues and deadly consequences are involved and dominating. Consider the “religious” movement known as Islam that now embraces more than a fourth of the world’s 7.125 billion population — somewhere around 1.6 billion people (23 percent) worldwide are Muslims and growing daily due to childbirth and proselytizing. This number is staggering in regards to the overall rate of growth of all religious movements. This isn’t the most serious problem with this religious ideology dominating the thinking and acting of billions. The number coming to the United States is enormous and growing by both birth and immigration. Many people have mistakenly assumed that the god of Islam is merely the Christian God by a different name because Islam insists on monotheism. Some have responded to previous columns with this disagreement since I have clearly stated that Allah and Jehovah are not the same. If you accurately research and study the two, you cannot embrace this idea with any credibility.
Islam is not a religion of peace and freedom. History clearly reveals what Islam produces and provides for all the world to see and understand about Allah. Consider these awful and awesome facts that cannot be refuted or denied. Each year there are over 5,000 “honor killings” where parents kill their own children or family members who supposedly “dishonor” Islam through some blasphemous act (i.e., dating non-Muslims, wearing western clothes, converting to another religion). That isn’t the only fact. Consider what radical Islamists have done in the last decades, murdering several thousand innocent people in the United States and many more in other parts of the world. There have been many women in America murdered in “honor killings” by Islamist husbands or fathers.
Before this time, consider what our nation’s leadership faced and weakly endured — the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Kenyan and Tanzanian Embassies killing 224 and injuring 4,500; the 2000 bombing of the U.S.S. Cole off Yemen’s coast killing 17 soldiers; the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center killing six and injuring 1,050. These are gruesome facts. Few, if any, Muslim voices have been raised to condemn these atrocities and murderous deeds. Even our presidents, while acknowledging these tragedies and terrorist actions, have embraced the idea that Islam is a religion of peace!
Wherever Islam controls cultures, governments and societies, there is no religious freedom or civil liberty! Consider just a few of the countries where Sharia Law rules and you will understand what those who follow Islam want to impose on America and all of the world, not just the Western nations. This is what the Muslim Brotherhood, Boko Horam, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), the Muslim Public Affairs council (MPAC), the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP) and many more. Many contend that there maybe radicals in these interconnected organizations but many are “moderate” and peaceful. The facts are different. They are associated with violence, terror and murder, if not outright supporting such actions, refusing to condemn or cut off radical support. Silence is condemning!
There are millions of good, peace-loving Muslim people, but they are silent in the face of intimidation and violence. My purpose is not to encourage hatred or hostility toward Muslims but to expose the fact Islam is not peaceful. Read the Quran! Yes, there are passages that may speak of peace and agreement with those who are “people of the book,” but what they mean by that is far different than what many in the West assume.
Read the Quran! (Of course, Islamicists insist that only the Quran in Arabic is legitimate, but most of us must accept translations.) Consider these quotes.
“O, ye who believe! take not the Jews and the Christians for your friends” (Quran 5:51).
“When ye meet the Unbelievers (in fight), smite at their necks” (Quran 47:4).
“Slay them wherever ye catch them” (Quran 2:191).
“The punishment of those who wage war against Allah and His messenger... is execution or crucifixion, or the cutting off of hands and feet from opposite sides or exile from the land” (Quran 5:33).
“Fight those who believe not in Allah, nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, not acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued” (Quran 9:29).
This is the holy book of Islam clearly revealing what the radicals and majority of Muslims believe. A condemning silence reveals what is ahead for an America that embraces Sharia Law and submission to Islam. Religious liberty will be gone. We will see prison costs diminish; a solution to homosexual-lesbian-gender dilemmas. Education costs will be less when women and girls no longer need school. This religious totalitarian ideology hates and desires to kill anyone who opposes Islam, rejecting tolerance and despising all dissent. The only option is submit or die!
What is the solution? We must pray for our Muslim neighbors, not fear or hate them. We must love them and show them the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. The solution to radical, murderous Islam is the salvation of God’s grace and goodness through Jesus. We need the work of God’s Spirit in facing this awesome enemy, not with enmity or animosity, but with love, kindness and goodness. We must not be silent in the rising tide of Islamic violence and terror. Jesus is alive. He is calling all of us, even the Islamicists, to salvation and to the church of Jesus Christ. He is the giver of peace and the maker of peace within each person and among the peoples of the earth.