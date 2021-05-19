One of the greatest evils that we struggle with today is apathy. It is not one of the aggressive sins in any time period. In fact, many good people are apathetic. They do not do anything that is terribly evil or viciously wrong, but that actually is an awful sin in the light of what is happening all around us today.
Indeed one of the major sicknesses of our day is this very evil—apathy! It is the sin that Jesus confronted in his “letter to the Laodiceans” in the book of Revelation when he said they were “lukewarm.” In light of the problems we face socially, civilly, politically and spiritually, we need to confront this evil.
One of the best books available at the present time dealing with this evil is by Francis Frangipane titled This Day We Fight! The spirit of apathy afflicts our world, particularly the churches of our day. Christians should not be apathetic. For this reason, that is why you should read Frangipane’s exceptional book. We should not give in to do-nothing-ism. We need to confront apathy at all levels of our lives and relationships.
Shakespeare dealt with the problem of apathy in his classic work Hamlet. “The time is out of joint: O cursed spite, That ever I was born to set it right!” Certainly, Hamlet recognized the crookedness, the wickedness, the brokenness of his day. He was right in recognizing this fact, but he was wrong to resent having anything to do with putting things right. Hamlet was also wrong that anyone, even a prince, a king or for that matter a queen, could heal the brokenness and sickness of any age. Indeed, can any individual bring healing and wholeness?
In reality all days, not just our day, are sick. The symptoms may vary, the tragedies and suffering differ, but the sickness is always the same. In Hamlet’s day it was the evil political plot of a brother who betrayed his kingly sibling in a wicked play for the throne of power. Such struggles are the popular diet of many a novel. In Hamlet’s time the struggle was manifestly evil. The story was even more evil when the dead king’s wife married her brother-in-law as he took the throne of her husband, his brother. Could anything be more flawed and twisted?
How does a man set right things such as this? Can any individual be the doctor to such a wicked number, a whole company of sick, sinful people? Of course, Hamlet’s real hope was not that this situation could be corrected and salvaged, but that there could be vengeance dictated and determined. It was, he believed, an effort to “get even,” to guarantee justice. Such an effort would cost him his life.
The final scene in this story finds a state full of dead bodies, the murderous king, the treacherous wife, the vengeful Hamlet. All sick people, terribly sick days and times! Can anything good come of such sickness and wickedness?
What are the symptoms of our day that mark our sickness? Consider these possibilities.
Rebelliousness that strikes out at God, His law and the morals He has established. Who are you to tell me what to do? A rabid hatefulness toward any suggestion that something might be wrong or sin.
Religious relativism that smiles at all religions, insisting that all are going to the same place and that all roads lead to God, all religions are equally good and right. If you are sincere it is all right, you’ll make it in the end.
Psychological manipulation that cons people into doing what otherwise they would not do or find satisfying. Manipulating people to get them to embrace what is wrong as right.
Humanism that insists that all our conduct can be measured by human standards and problems are not sins and can be solved only by human effort. The Ten Commandments are suggestions, not absolute demands from a holy God.
Legalism that seeks to set things right by insisting on obedience to a rigid set of rules and laws with varying forms of punishments and rewards set by human genius.
Ethical confusion that stalks the law declaring that right is wrong and wrong is right, depending on who is speaking or showing it.
Irresponsibility that drifts through life, neglecting duties, taking and not giving anything because, after all, am I not entitled to what I can get and keep. I want what is mine and I defy you, grasping it and claiming it as my own.
Rugged individualism that is selfish, independent, bulldozing one’s way through life, running over whoever may be unfortunate enough to get in the way of whoever is bulldozing.
These symptoms are mind-boggling and heart-rending. One of the most terrible symptoms that relates to these is apathy. Frangipane exposes this terrible sin as a lack of concern, an unwillingness to do anything to make a difference in the light of such tragic failures and flaws. The sin of apathy is dangerous because it doesn’t appear to be serious.
Apathetic people do not go around hurting people, killing people, or damaging property. The apathetic person is not vicious or violent. He just doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t feel strongly about anything or anyone. He earns a living; raises a family; works hard; lives relatively well. He doesn’t have any zest or vitality. He doesn’t have any enthusiasm for anything.
Apathy has two different forms—the apathy of isolation and the apathy of pessimism. When apathy isolates a person that person has this attitude — “that is no concern of mine.” The password in their lives is “let somebody else do it.” They distance themselves from anything that might make them uncomfortable or dissatisfied.
The person with pessimism has slogans also—“You can’t fight city hall!” “You can’t buck the system, so why true?” “We’ve tried that and it didn’t work!” These folks just accept things as they are and don’t try to make any changes or “rock the boat,” as some of them would say.
What can we do to overcome apathy? We get some idea from Paul’s experience, particularly in what he said to the Colossians—“We always thank God … when we pray for you, because we have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love which you have for all the saints, because of the hope laid up for you in heaven” (Col. 1:3-5).
Here is what we need to overcome apathy, to replace the spirit of indifference and do-nothing-ism. We need to pray with faith, hope and love. There is this important work—prayer, that is to be done with faith, hope and love. This should be a vital part of our community conversation.