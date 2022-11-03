A story is sometimes repeated about a young musician who was criticized by the music critics for his performance. Jean Sibelius, the famous Finnish composer, responded to his lamenting his critics, saying, “Remember, son, there is no city in the world where they have erected a statue to a critic.” Critics are pestersome realities. They have been present in all ages and experiences. Even the ancient prophets had to contend with their critics. Jeremiah left us with a lament regarding his critics when he said, “I have become the ridicule of all my people, and their taunting song all the day” (Lamentations 3:14).
As this quote from Jeremiah’s great book of Lamentations affirms, it is not easy to endure ridicule and criticism, especially from those who should be understanding, supportive and encouraging. We are living in an age when political and social critics are caustic and callous, even unkind and uncivil. Sometimes harsh and hateful remarks are leveled against leaders and individuals, insinuating things that are not right or good. It is a mark against those who make such criticisms and claim such inappropriate things. Such statements are more a revelation of the critic’s state and heart than the one being criticized.
Many times there maybe some truth in the criticism, but usually it is a half-truth or less. I have always liked to make this statement when talking about “half-truths” and that is this, usually such people have the wrong half of the truth and that is a lie. What we need to recognize and stand on is that what is a half truth is a whole lie. Anything less than the whole truth is a lie. The danger today is that very few believe there is any truth possible, and that the only “truth” they accept is what they declare to be true!
There is truth. It is confirmation of its reality and soundness. Paul was right when he argued in the conclusion of his second letter to the Corinthians, “For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). Considering the issues at stake in the “war on terror” and our civil unrest, we must conclude that things are serious. What happened on Sept. 11, 2001 was terrible, but it should not have surprised us. We did very little, if anything, to combat the previous terror attacks on our people in various locations around the world. We didn’t even take the opportunity to deal with Osama Ben Laden and his colleagues when they were obviously preparing to do what was done that day. Many people are dead because we insisted on giving them the “benefit of the doubt.” There is no doubt that the Islamic fascists are moving toward “destroying the decadent west” and enslaving those who disagree with them. They boldly refuse to give people religious liberty wherever they are in power, and few people raise any alarm or opposition to them. They are very dangerous and deadly, even sacrificing their own lives to prove their points.
As I have struggled with the situation that exists politically in our country, I have come to appreciate the words of Benjamin Franklin anew. In a critical time during the early years of our country, Franklin said, “Any fool can criticize, condemn, and complain, and most fools do.” How true that simple statement becomes in the light of the carping critics who condemn the leadership and efforts of those dealing with the terrorists in our world. When we should be “closing ranks” and lending our support to the effort to preserve our heritage and freedom, people are encouraging the terrorists and supporting the enemy. We ought to be encouraging our military and showing our support for the country. Many who embraced Bill and Hillary Clinton with little or no criticism refused to give Donald Trump any consideration or appreciation for the many good things accomplished during his presidency. Now we are living through the pain and peril of a flawed, failing and foolish leader who doesn’t even realize where he is or perhaps even who he is, senator or president! This isn’t a criticism, merely a statement of obvious fact!
In the past I have taken courage and renewed my commitment when criticized. I considered the source and the manner of criticism and knew that I was right in what I had said or done. It was Jesus who said, “Woe to you when all men speak well of you” (Luke 6:26). We need to be grateful when some people criticize us, knowing that we are right in whatever we are doing or saying, simply because those folks don’t like it. There are two things that a person can never go wrong in being and doing — trusting God and doing good! Read Psalm 37, verses 3 through 5. Sometimes it may not be the “politically correct” thing, but it can certainly be the right and good thing. Even Jesus was criticized when doing good. We could profit from reading the Gospels and how Jesus dealt with his critics and their criticism.
One good passage that could benefit us is in Mark 2:1-12. This is the famous story where four friends brought a sick companion to Jesus. They had to “raze the roof” to lower their sick friend down to Jesus. Jesus said, “Son, your sins are forgiven you.” He didn’t heal his sickness. He forgave his sins. Jesus’ critics responded by attacking Jesus for what he did, asking, “Why does this Man speak blasphemies like this? Who can forgive sins but God alone?” Jesus faced his critics and then proved who He was and that He could not only forgive sins, but could heal sick folks. What we need to do is exactly what Jesus did — keep on doing good! Prove our critics wrong by continuing to do good, trusting God and show others God’s reality. We shouldn’t ignore our critics, just keep on speaking right and doing good.
This is exactly what we need to do as we face the choices in this election year. Obviously, the Democrat Party is the party of death, destruction and inflation. Sadly, many in the Republican Party are in the same predicament and peril, but some are doing the right and speaking the good. We must vote our conscience and do the right things in making political and social choices. I look forward to hearing from you and learning what you think is right and good in light of where we are in our day.