There is evil in the world. To deny that reality is to embrace tragedy and unnaturalness. There is that which is evil aside from what anyone of us might think. Evil is more than personal, although it certainly is expressed in and manifest through persons, real people with names and addresses.
Evil is more than what we think or do. We can be evil, that is we can think and do evil things. Evil is a complex thing which touches all of us in some way. We make judgments about what or who we think is evil. We use terms to describe what is evil. Those terms give some framework for understanding what is evil, something about its nature and history. Evil exists even in religious circles and is therein most difficult. One of the best and most important books on this matter is authored by the Irish-immigrant scholar Dr. Ronald Cooke, president of Breckbill Bible College in Max Meadows, Virginia. This important study is titled Pelagianism, Barthianism, Self-Esteem and Romans 5:12-18.
Cooke states the terrible situation bluntly, “By asserting the free will of man; by extolling his ability to choose the good; by denying the sinful nature of man; by reducing sin down to only individual acts of individual persons; by making Adam’s sin only a bad example, and one could say in modern parlance, by extolling man’s self-esteem, Pelagius founded a system of religion that was very appealing to those who came under its influence.” So Dr. Cooke gives a brief examination of the important scriptural passage Romans 5:12-18 examining the popular heretical teachings known in many churches and movements today. He concludes writing, “God’s way is the way of grace. There is NO room for human merit; human ability; human self-esteem; human nature; human ideas, or human hubris. Christianity is not the religion of the natural man. It is supernaturally accomplished by the Divine Trinity and revealed by the Trinity to fallen man in the Written Word. It humbles the pride of man and emphasizes the state of spiritual death in which the human race, descended from Adam now exists. When the person hears the true gospel and is convicted and awakened by the Holy Spirit the only thing he can do is cry out ‘Lord be merciful to me a sinner.’ If he ever hopes to go down to his house justified.”
The complexity of evil must be considered in the terms what we use to explain and express its reality. This is true of most religions of whatever kind we might consider. Most people do not think of themselves as evil, indeed they often consider that what they are doing maybe right and good, certainly not evil. For example, this has certainly been true of those who have done the most horrendous and awful things. That certainly was the case with leaders such as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, among a large list of other leaders in the past that we might could list as being evil.
History has judged these individuals and their heritage as wrong, vicious, immoral, murderous, demonic, devilish, satanic, malicious, wicked or sinful. There may be other terms that we might use to explain what or who is evil. These give some indication as to the complexity and content of that which we label as evil.
There are those in the world today who see the United States as the “great Satan,” demonic and evil. This was true of those who flew the planes into the Pentagon, the towers of the World Trade Center and the Pennsylvania ground. Those misguided radical Islamist Jihadists thought they were acting against evil. They thought they were doing good in attacking the United States, the Great Satan. Of course, these same folks see Israel as a “little Satan” and intend to destroy that small nation. The interesting thing about some of these folks’ thinking is their denial of the Holocaust as real history. That effort continues as many try to rewrite history and thereby justify horrible, evil things. We dare not underestimate the reality of such evil intentions.
This destructive mentality was what drove the hordes during the era of the Islamic Jihad of the 7th and 8th centuries through the fall of Constantinople in 1453 and the “Christian” Crusades (1095 and beyond). It isn’t just radical Islam that has fostered tragic and grievous things. We must remember the Crusades, the Inquisition and the intolerance and cruelty of other eras; even that in colonial America when witches were condemned and executed as evil.
History is the record of man’s cooperation with and tolerance of evil. Jesus Christ came to deal with evil, what the Bible calls “sin” in the human experience. The great writer Paul spoke of this evil when he wrote, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). No one is exempt from that declaration. It was Karl Menninger who wrote a famous book about this fact of evil. He stressed that once again in modern times with the terrible evils engaging all of us we should raise a crucial question — Whatever Became of Sin? (1973). For a renowned medical doctor and psychiatrist to suggest such a question was astounding.
Whatever view you accept of evil and its historical legacy, you must deal with the question of history’s meaning in this regard. Rollo May wrote about this in his book analyzing the role of power in human society. In Power and Innocence: A Search for the Sources of Violence (1972) he said, “For history is the record, among other things, of man’s sins and evils, or wars and confrontations of power, and all the other manifestations of man’s long struggle toward an enlarged and deepened consciousness. Hence so many of the new generations turn their backs on history as irrelevant; they do not like it, they are not part of it, they insist we are in a brand-new ball game with new rules. And they are completely unaware that this is the ultimate act of hubris.” So we must consider the reality of evil and the terrible results of this fact in the lives of individuals, corporations, governments and all human groups. Evil is real and must be considered.
I would be happy to learn what you think about the existence of evil in life — yours, mine and everyone’s life. Let me hear from you on what you think about this persistent problem in the world here and now.