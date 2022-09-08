There are great history stories in the New Testament book of Acts. Read Acts 12:1-11 for one of the greatest true stories recorded about the battle between good and evil. This story is related to what is happening in our day. So read and consider the following explanation about the criminality of Herod and these other folks and how this story applies to our present day.
“Now about that time” — trouble never comes alone. The time referred to here was a time of famine and great persecution by great, powerful enemies. There was a great need. Great suffering is associated with the lack of food. God’s people need to respond on such occasions to give of what God has blessed them with. God’s people need to fast and pray!
The church responded to this need and sought to provide for the people affected by it.
“About that time Herod the king stretched forth his hand to vex (harass) certain of the church.” Famine might kill them slowly, but Herod would find a quicker way to dispose of those he labeled as enemies. He would harass them. Harassment soon moved into murder. Why not just kill them? All the ways of destruction are pleasant to the destroyer’s eye. Get rid of them. Let the opponent die, whether by famine or by the sword. Get rid of your foes and those you don’t like.
“He killed James, the brother of John, with the sword.” Beheading is quicker. It is not a Jewish way of killing. Stoning was a slower death. The Jews had stoned Stephen. They had stoned others. If James had been tried by a Jewish court, he would have been stoned. This harassment and murder pleased the Jews. Human nature likes cruelty and slaughter. Those who rent movies say that the ones that rent most are those that depict horrible, bloody, sadistic murders, grotesque and bizarre things. We must realize that the reason we have mass shooting murders and such sadistic slaughter of little children and innocent people is not the availability of guns but the brainwashing and promptings of the movies and programs. Hollywood is responsible for these tragedies. Likewise, we must include the power of the internet media sources that foster these evil programs and productions. This says a great deal about us as human beings and what we feed our minds and hearts, eyes and ears.
Having performed this “trick” of cruelty, Herod saw that “it pleased the Jews,” and so he went a step further. That is the natural history of evil. It is self-impelling. It gathers momentum as it moves along influencing and inspiring hate and hostility, murder and destruction. You cannot stop with one murder. You get caught up in the movement, and it carries you along. There have been many “serial” killers that have plagued our land that are examples of this fact. Ted Bundy, one of several murdering monsters, killed over 20 people. He acquired a bad skill, and his skill became easier to exercise as time passed. He killed, as all these monsters kill, without a conscience. Murder doesn’t look so ghastly after you have done it once. This is certainly the reason abortion has been tolerated and promoted. Harassment in the beginning, and then murder and killing. “It pleased the Jews,” the historical record says.
What pleases you? Does the pain of your enemy please you? Does the harassment of your foe satisfy you? If it does, you are well on your way to becoming like the folks in that ancient day who hated Jesus, harassed the church and murdered James.
How many people have you murdered? You think of murder as blood-shedding, killing the body, that is too simple. Murder is heart-breaking; life blighting; hope-destroying! It can be a thing of the spirit and relationship. How many people have you murdered? How many are you murdering at home? How many have you murdered at your business? At your school? The text says, “He proceeded further.” The extension of evil is as real as the extension of God’s work and kingdom. So we must be careful that the enlargement is of good and God and not of sin and Satan. Murder is not just with a knife or gun. It can be with a word or with a refusal to do what we ought to do. It can be with a letter or a memo.
Crime is not done in solitude. Crime likes companionship. It is democratic. Evil likes agreement. It isn’t any fun to drink alone. So drunkenness likes companionship. God is not amazed at the completion of a thousand sins. If you can do one sin, you will do a thousand. We are not thieves because of a thousand thefts; we are not liars because of a thousand lies; we are not murderers because of a thousand killed. We find our criminality and sin because of the first sin. This is what Jesus was talking about when He said that His enemies broke the law of Moses in seeking to kill Him (John 7:19). They condemned themselves by what they did and said.
“Because he saw it pleased the Jews.” There are people who like to see people play the criminal, the fool. They will hurrah you and reward you for your criminal acts, encouraging you and favoring you. However, when the tide turns and you have to suffer for what you do, then they will no longer be there. All the while Herod thought he was king, yet “because it pleased the Jews he proceeded further.” He was king only in name. He was a slave in reality. There are amazing contradictions in society and in official terms. Sometimes even the judge is the prisoner. Sometimes the conqueror is the loser. Sometimes society is the slave, though it mouths freedom. Herod lived to be popular and thereby tarnished his crown and lost his soul. He was a victim of herd pressure. Likewise, we can be victims of peer pressure. This true history story is an example for us in our sad day.
There is another facet to this story about evil’s reign and ruin. Consider what is happening through the power of government and institutions to individuals and families and even groups of people. We must consider the dynamics of this tragedy in our day in our “community conversation.” We dare not ignore the selfishness and sinfulness of our governments and institutions. What are your thoughts on the criminality and cruelty of our society, institutions and government?