There are painful, disturbing things that need to be considered in our intensely hostile and terroristic world. What we must recognize is the reality of God in such horrific and often horrible circumstances. Many in the world are driven by hate and greed. They operate on the intimidating principle of terror — sacrificing themselves on the altar of such terror with a kind of twisted joy — the promise of heaven and virgins for their fleshly pleasure. (I cannot write about this warped and wicked lie without observing that these people are deceived. As they destroy others, they not only destroy themselves, they rob their families, friends and future.)
In another way and though equally flawed reasoning, there are sincere religious people, even some who call themselves Christians, who treat others around them as the sincere religious people in Jesus’ day assaulted Him, ultimately crucifying Him. The New Testament documents reveal some incredible things about this horrific exercise and painful experience Jesus Christ endured. Crucifixions have not ceased. There are still crucifiers and terribly cruel behaviors all around us, even in churches and supposed Christian institutions. The ancient writer of Hebrews made this interesting comment in reference to Jesus, that “for the joy that was set before Him, He endured the cross, despising the shame” (Hebrews 12:2).
Jesus’ crucifixion was redemptive, but it did not release the tragic condemnation of those who engineered His death. It was not just the Jews, as is sometimes argued, but it was all of us, then, before then and right up to the present. It is the same evil that lurks in the shadows of Islamic terrorism, but it also is shielded by “Christians” who talk solemnly about being saved and living for Jesus while they behave shamefully and wickedly in doing very hateful things to others. It is the same evil that drives many who claim to be Christians and engineer through their “power” the crucifixion of people today. It is the same evil that brought death and disaster in other ages. Could anything be more tragic and sad then the title that heads this column: “Crucified by Christians”?
Of course, there are all kinds of ways to justify such behavior, most of which appear to those who use them as reasonable and right, but still they are morally wrong, as wrong as those who justify their suicidal behavior in Islam. Those who claim to be Christian and insist on dealing with others, for whatever reason they may argue, in unchristian ways do not manifest the presence of God in their lives. Thus, there are still Judases, Pharisees and Sadducees, even today, crucifying those they can viciously.
Across history there are examples of this kind of crucifying behavior — the death of Stephen in Acts; the Inquisition; the Peasant Revolts of the 1520s; the persecutions by so-called Christians in other eras; the witch trials in colonial America; the imprisonments such as that of John Bunyan for 12 years.
Religion can be a contentious thing, although it should not be. There are many different religious opinions and viewpoints, some which conflict with one another. There are times when churches fight and split. Someone has observed that this has long existed among Jews and Christians. As one person said, “This has existed ever since Lot said to Abraham, ‘You go your way and I’ll go mine!’” Of course, we can always agree to disagree in kind and gracious ways without crucifying one another.
If we are Christians, we ought to behave like Christians. I’m convinced one, if not the only reason, that some do not act like Christians is because they are not! Because one says he is a Christian does not make him a Christian. It was the very best people that crucified Jesus. That is a warning for all of us to carefully consider our actions and attitudes. We can never be right doing wrong, and it is wrong to crucify anyone for any reason.
One of the tragedies of any day is when supposed Christians fight, crucifying one another with hateful, unforgiving, unkind and vicious actions, attitudes and words. This isn’t often considered because it is so unseemly and unacceptable for Christians to behave in this manner. Yet it is very important to consider that such behavior marks one as being unchristian, clearly not one of God’s children. As one seasoned and experienced servant of Jesus remarked when discussing this behavior, “Such Christians are the only ones who shoot their walking wounded.” Did not Jesus says, “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35)?
Another reason Christians misbehave may stem from biblical ignorance. They have not read the Bible to know how Christians should act. However, ignorance is no excuse for ill behavior. As in law, ignorance of the law does not exempt one from guilt or the penalty if caught. The command of God is that we are to “love one another” (John 15:12). Love does not crucify another. “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8).
Gene Edwards wrote a good book about this problem that he titled Crucified by Christians. When I read this book, I immediately thought what a contradiction in terms — “crucified” and “Christians.” The business of Christians should not be to crucify one another. Again, was it not Jesus who said, “By this shall all man know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35)? God permitted the crucifixion of His Son Jesus and gave salvation through that terrible act, but it did not justify what the crucifiers did, nor did it mean that God did not hold them accountable for their wicked deed.
People may crucify us, but there is a resurrection. If God permits a crucifixion, He assures us that He will resurrect us, restore us. When one serves God, he is indestructible until his work for God is done. God will sustain, restore and resurrect what man seeks to kill and destroy. We must be careful lest we become crucifiers and thereby cease to serve the Lord Jesus Christ and His people. It is my encouragement that we are to love one another and that such love manifests that we are God’s children, serving Him and all with whom we associate. To be a crucifier is a testimony to one’s anti-Christianity.
We should consider the reality of God in our world with its terror and tragedy. How should we behave? What should we do? Share your thoughts with me.